Leicester 2+ offsides: Only two sides have a higher offsides per game average than Leicester (2.0). Recent form has played its part in this - with their last three away Premier League games all seeing at least two offsides.

10+ match corners: Both sides see a high number of corners in the Premier League this season. Arsenal average 7.08 corners taken per home game while Leicester see 5.50 in away games. On the whole, over half of all Arsenal games have at least 10 corners taken, with the figure jumping up to 68% for Leicester.

Arsenal 16+ shots: Only Liverpool and Manchester City see a higher average number of shots per game than Arsenal in the Premier League this season. In home games, the Gunners are averaging 18.3, while Leicester are conceding 15.8 per contest.

Leicester 17+ tackles: Leicester sit third for average tackles per game (18.3). They see a higher number when away from the King Power Stadium, with 18.9 in games on the road. Arsenal have seen the opposition hit 17+ tackles in five of the last seven games at home.