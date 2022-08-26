Saturday's late kick-off sees Arsenal take on Fulham in the Premier League and Tom Carnduff has found a best bet to back.

Arsenal's start to the season has been near perfect. They have nine points from their opening three games, with clean sheets coming against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Fulham are accumulating crucial early-season points as they aim to stay in the division. They are unbeaten - two draws and a win make up their record so far. The fine form of the Gunners means that last season's Sky Bet Championship winners are likely to suffer their first defeat of the campaign. The Asian Handicap is currently at -1.5 in the home side's favour.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Arsenal 2/7 | Draw 19/4 | Fulham 9/1

That handicap hasn't moved since opening, but the goal line has as it's been backed from 3.0 to 3.5. That should mean it's an entertaining contest in Saturday's late kick-off. Fulham have demonstrated their ability to score goals with three against Brentford and two versus Liverpool. They also missed a penalty in the 0-0 draw with Wolves. Arsenal's results so far means it's not a massive surprise to see over 3.5 goals available at 6/5. Instead, going into the stats market provides bigger value. At a price of 13/8, there is appeal in backing TIM REAM TO HAVE 2+ TACKLES. The Fulham centre-back should be in for a busy evening against this Arsenal attack. CLICK HERE to back Tim Ream to have 2+ tackles with Sky Bet He's registered at least one tackle in all three games this season, with three coming in their only away game (that draw at Wolves).

All three of Bournemouth's centre-backs had 2+ tackles in the defeat to Arsenal last week, with Leicester's three seeing 1+ while Palace's Joachim Andersen had a huge tally of six. When it comes to tackles across the opening three games of the season, Fulham sit fourth in the Premier League. They've had a total of 56 - with the 25 against Liverpool an indicator of how this game could play out. Arsenal's strength at set-pieces did originally make us look towards the goalscorer markets but the centre-backs are quite a short price considering the limited chances they will have. Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo are 8/1 using Sky Bet's BuildABet function to have 2+ tackles each, but the individual prices provide enough appeal. However, REAM's showings over the opening parts of the season make him the stand-out player of the two for value in this market.

Arsenal v Fulham best bet and score prediction 2pts Tim Ream to have 2+ tackles at 13/8 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1100 BST (26/08/22)