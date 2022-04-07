Arsenal host Brighton looking to bounce back from a heavy Monday Night Football defeat. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bet.

Arsenal's top four hopes took a knock on Monday night, losing 3-0 to Crystal Palace, meaning they go into this weekend outside of the Champions League places. The Gunners were poor in that game, but will relish being back on home soil, with their performances at the Emirates this season simply sensational. They have lost just three of 15, all to the current top three, while posting an impressive xG process (2.01 xGF, 0.99 xGA per game).

The losses of Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey through injury could prove costly in their top four bid, but they should be able to cope against a Brighton side who have looked out of sorts of late. Graham Potter's side are winless in seven, losing six, while have only managed to score one goal in that time despite racking up chances equating to 9.40 xGF. 2.86 of that total came in last weekend's goalless draw with bottom side Norwich - which they deserved to win - but in the six games prior to that game the Seagulls had averaged just 1.09 xGF per game which is a cause for concern, as is their inability to finish chances when they are created. Especially so given the increase in xGA per game during that time to 1.78. Potter's charges had been operating around the 1.17 mark for the season up until their visit to Old Trafford in February.

Arsenal can take advantage of the defensive issues Brighton are currently dealing with, but the Seagulls rarely get blown out. That means ARSENAL TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS appeals at a best price of 5/4 in this game. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win and Under 3.5 Goals with Sky Bet 27 of Brighton's 30 league games this season have seen three or fewer goals, while this bet would have landed in nine of the 'Gulls 10 league defeats. 12 of Arsenal's 15 home games have seen Under 3.5 Goals, with this bet landing in eight of their 10 home victories.

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)