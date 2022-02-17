Arsenal continue their push for a top four spot with a home game against out of form Brentford. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing his best bet.

Arsenal's most recent Premier League game saw them do something they had only managed four times in 10 games prior, win away from home. The Gunners' push for a top four finish has been propped up by making the Emirates a fortress, and that is exactly what it is currently. They have won seven of their past 11 in front of their own fans, losing just twice, with both defeats coming when hosting two of the current top three. Mikel Arteta's side have won the xG battle in all of the other nine contests on home soil, putting up some exceptional underlying numbers in the process.

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have averaged more expected points (xP) per home game than the Gunners this season, while only the same pair plus Chelsea have a better home xG process than Arteta's men (2.00 xGF, 1.04 xGA per game). In fact, their home xGD/game of +0.96 is the best Arsenal have seen since Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018.

They had two terrible home seasons by their standards in 19/20 and 20/21, ranking 17th and 13th best in the league based on home xG process, so the fact they are back up to 4th is an impressive achievement. This again highlights that; one, Arsenal are generally heading in the right direction under Arteta and two, the Emirates is becoming a fortress once more. Brentford are the visiting team on Saturday, and their performances this season have been very Jekyll and Hyde. At home they rank as the sixth best team in the league on both xP and xGD per game, away from home they rank as the sixth worst team on both.

That is a major issue for Thomas Frank's side to rectify, but the fact that they are allowing an average of 1.87 xGA per game doesn't bode well at all, especially this weekend against the Gunners. However, it is rare that Brentford get blown away by anyone, including the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, meaning Arsenal to win and Under 3.5 Goals appeals at a shade of odds against. The Bees have seen Under 3.5 Goals land in seven of their 12 away games this season, with this bet landing in four of their six away defeats. Arsenal's home games have seen Under 3.5 Goals land in seven of 11, with this bet landing in five of their seven home victories, so we should get a run for our money here.

Score prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brentford