Declan Rice and Mikel Arteta

Arsenal transfer news: Declan Rice deal agreed with West Ham

By Sporting Life
20:02 · WED June 28, 2023

It is being reported that Arsenal have agreed a British-record fee with West Ham for Declan Rice.

The Athletic report that the Gunners' latest bid has been accepted, which is a fee of £100m plus £5m in add-ons that would make it a record transfer fee for a British player, surpassing the £100m that Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish.

Arsenal's pursuit of Rice has been a huge talking point since the domestic season finished, and the North London club were nearly always in pole position to sign the Englishman.

Manchester City did rival Mikel Arteta's side early this week, matching their previous bid of £90m but offering better payment terms, but Pep Guardiola's side pulled out of the bidding following Arsenal's improved bid on Wednesday.

West Ham and Arsenal are now in the process of resolving payment terms.

