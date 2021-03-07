Burnley 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners performing at a top-four level despite Turf Moor draw

Arsenal's draw at Burnley is undoubtedly a disappointing result for the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta's men continue to produce positive numbers.

Another mistake from Granit Xhaka and multiple missed scoring opportunities in the 1-1 draw with Burnley likely ended the Gunners' slim chances of a top-four finish. Mikel Arteta's side should have been out of sight in the first half, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka missing good chances to add to Arsenal's 1-0 lead.

They squandered chances late on too, but there are positives to be taken from their display despite the final result. Arsenal are performing at a top-four level A seven-game winless streak earlier in the Premier League season had many thinking that the club was in crisis, but Mikel Arteta has completely turned things around at Arsenal — at least from a data perspective. The Gunners have averaged 1.70 expected goals for (xGF) and 1.22 expected goals against (xGA) since that poor run, leading to a highly-encouraging crossover in their rolling xG trendlines.

Arsenal's 10-match rolling xG averages under Mikel Arteta in Premier League

Although results have been middling recently, Arsenal have maintained an impressive gap between their xGF and xGA trendlines, which bodes very well for the future. These outstanding underlying numbers are at the level of a top-four side, and if they continue in the same vein, positive results will follow.

What is Expected Goals (xG)? Expected Goals (xG) is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity

is a metric that measures the quality of any given scoring opportunity Expected Goals for (xGF) is the xG created by a team

is the xG created by a team Expected Goals against (xGA) is xG conceded by a team

Aubameyang is back in the goals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own turnaround is excellent news for Arsenal, as he bagged another goal against the Clarets, his sixth Premier League goal in as many games. Following a shockingly poor start to the season, Aubameyang is now getting himself on the end of chances, and converting them at a solid rate.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's non-penalty shot map in opening eight games of 2020/21

Arsenal's star man recorded just nine non-penalty shots totalling 0.8 xG in the opening eight matches of the Premier League season, but the Gabonese forward has thrived in a more central role recently. Admittedly, a 1-1 draw with Burnley is hardly something to shout about, but signs of life at Arsenal are there. Despite stating that Arsenal are still far away from what he wants, a real structure is being built by Arteta. Arsenal fans should be encouraged, as a continuation of their current metrics would be an extremely solid base to work from for a realistic top-four charge in 2021/22.