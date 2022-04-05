The Scotland international, who sustained the problem in training ahead of Monday’s 3-0 loss at Crystal Palace, will go under the knife in the next few days.

A club statement read: “A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

The Gunners are also assessing Thomas Partey’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s visit of Brighton.

The Ghana international limped off at Selhurst Park with a right thigh injury.

The statement added: “Thomas is currently being assessed ahead of the weekend after aggravating his thigh during Monday night’s match at Crystal Palace.”

Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu is due to return to training in a fortnight following a long lay-off with a calf problem.