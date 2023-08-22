Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Stopwatch may be needed for consistency on time-wasting

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that "we need to play with a stopwatch" if consistency for new time-wasting rules can not be found.
It comes after Gunners full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off for two yellow cards in Monday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, with his first a result of being deemed to have taken too long with a throw-in.
That caused debate post-match, as original taker Kai Havertz held the ball for twice as long before passing it over to Tomiyasu. He escaped without punishment.
Arteta did not agree when told Tomiyasu had waited 23 seconds to take the throw-in before being cautioned, saying: “It wasn’t. I think it was eight seconds. We might have to play with a stopwatch.
“This is the standards.”
This season has seen new approaches to officiating brought to both the Premier League and Sky Bet EFL, with clamping down on time-wasting a key focus.
Bookings are now more strict when players are seen to be taking too long to restart the game, while more minutes are being added on at the end of each half.
As outlined by Opta, bookings for time-wasting have been far more frequent this season, with a card dished out every 1.5 games (prior to Monday's fixture) as opposed to every 4.4 games in 2022/23.
When asked about the rule changes, Arteta replied: “For me it is not an issue. The referee makes that call.
“And we are consistent with that. They explained it. The only thing we are asking for is consistency. If not we need to play with a stopwatch to understand what is it and what is not.”
