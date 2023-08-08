Arsenal agree deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper David Raya from fellow Premier League club Brentford.

Various reports claim that a £30million fee has been settled on between the two clubs for the 27-year-old.

It's believed that Raya will put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

Raya will provide competition for established number one Aaron Ramsdale and the England international welcomes it.

“Bring it on. Nothing comes easy in football. At the same time you need to move along and adapt as well,” Ramsdale told ITV Sport.