Argentina face Australia in the second round of 16 matches, James Cantrill picks out his best bets.
1.5pts Argentina/Under 3.5 Goals at 5/6 (bet365)
The Socceroo's looked set for an early flight home when the draw revealed they would be in a group with France, Denmark and Tunisia.
On paper, making them comfortably the worst nation in Group D with a modest squad featuring the likes of Aaron Mooy and Harry Souttar.
Back-to-back 1-0 wins over Tunisia and Denmark ensured that Graham Arnold’s side defied the odds and were rewarded with a clash against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.
There is no denying though that the Aussies escape from the group has been a fortunate one. Despite scoring thrice, they did not generate an xG of more than 0.58 in any of their three games.
They also rode their luck defensively, shipping an xGA of 6.72, yet only actually conceding four goals.
It could be said that this underlying data depicts the essence of the squad, a plucky bunch with spirit, built on unity and passion, amongst other clichés.
Mitchell Duke had to hold back the tears post match after his winner against Tunisia and since qualification supremo Arnold has claimed that his side have ‘united the country.’
You have to wonder what impact all this emotion will have on the squad in the longer term, especially given the magnitude of this game with it being the first time the Socceroo's have made it out of the groups since 2006.
Argentina’s route here was an odd one. Starting their campaign on the wrong side of one of the all-time WC upsets, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia before two 2-0 wins ensured they did eventually top the group.
Messi proved to be the difference against Mexico where the margins were tight but La Albiceleste were much improved against Poland.
Question marks still remain about their boss Lionel Scaloni tactically and his lack of major tournament experience. However, clean sheets win World Cup’s and, so far, Argentina have shipped an xGA of just 0.68, comfortably the least of all sides to play three games.
As I write, ARGENTINA are 1/5 favourites and given the way their recent games have gone I think combining the TO WIN with UNDER 3.5 GOALS is the bet at 5/6 with bet365.
This looks like a step too far for Australia and whilst I expect Argentina to get the job done, they are yet to hit top gear in Qatar.
Score prediction: Argentina 2-0 Australia (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)
Odds correct at 1330 GMT (01/12/22)
