Any Other Bets: UEFA Nations League Thursday 5 September

2pts Marc Cucurella to win 2+ fouls in Serbia vs Spain at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
1pt Scotland to beat Poland at 11/8 (General)
0.5pts Diogo Jota to score anytime in Portugal vs Croatia at 9/4 (Sky Bet)
These matches are a bit of a minefield for player specific angles but DIOGO JOTA’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth the gamble on whether the frontman will actually start or not.
In 42 appearances, Jota has netted 14 goals for A Seleção. He has only started 22 times though which is both a good and bad thing.
It is not ideal for the concern about if he starts or not but it does mean he boasts a clinical goals-per-90 average of 0.59.
Given the start he has made to the season at Liverpool, Roberto Martinez should give Jota the nod upfront on Thursday and at 9/4, his price to net cannot be scoffed at.
After a great qualifying campaign, it was a poor Euros final display from SCOTLAND in the summer.
Less than eight weeks on from the final, international football returns and the Tartan Army still have Steve Clarke at the helm.
Although they could not muster a win in Germany (3G, 1D, 2L), Clarke does boast a good managerial record for his country.
Since he took the job, Clarke’s sides have won 27 of the 60 games he has overseen and in the Nations League, Scotland have played 13, won seven and lost only three.
At the prices available, siding with the hosts TO WIN appeals.
Like Scotland, Poland only managed a point at the Euros but with Wojciech Szczęsny since retiring they have lost an international stalwart between the sticks.
Considering their tactics rely heavily on a solid defensive unit and an ageing Robert Lewandowski to produce some magic upfront, it is difficult to see them getting a result at Hampden Park.
Fresh from their Euros triumph, Spain head to Serbia to kick off their Nations League campaign.
It means we can enjoy the mercurial La Roja pair of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams tormenting full backs again.
Staggeringly, between them, Williams and Yamal only won eight fouls in Germany - the most fouled player in Spain's team was actually MARC CUCURELLA with 12.
The Chelsea left back drew 2+ FOULS in four of his six appearances in the summer and backing him to do the same appeals against Serbia.
