Any Other Bets: Sky Bet Championship tips for 5 February

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
1pt Both teams to score 'No' in Coventry vs Leeds (19:45) at 21/20 (Betfair)
2pts Leeds to win at 19/20 (William Hill, Coral)
0.5pt Leeds win to nil at 12/5 (bet365, William Hill)
1pt Leeds and Arsenal win double at 3.2/1 (Coral)
Both in 90 minutes
3pts Celtic win to nil vs Dundee at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair)
Coventry vs Leeds
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday
- Home 3/1 | Draw 5/2 | Away 17/20
Joe Townsend
Frank Lampard has made a strong start as Coventry boss, taking 24 points from his opening 13 Sky Bet Championship games (W7 D3 L3). Not to admonish the former Derby, Chelsea and Everton manager’s impact too much, but a little context is required.
The fixture list has been especially kind, with only three top-eight opponents in that time.
West Brom and Norwich beat them and while the Sky Blues came out on top against Blackburn they were fortunate to face an out-of-form Rovers who had won just one of their seven previous matches.
Arguably the next toughest fixture Lampard has taken charge of was a trip to Portsmouth. The relegation battlers have become a serious force at Fratton Park, losing one, drawing two and winning six of their last nine, including a 4-1 thrashing of Coventry.
Top-of-the-table LEEDS, meanwhile, are looking unstoppable.
Daniel Farke's side are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions. They've lost just once in 19 and ominously for their rivals, alongside scoring seven against Cardiff on Saturday they recorded a fifth straight CLEAN SHEET.
Taking the visitors' to both WIN and WIN TO NIL are advised at 19/20 and 12/5 respectively, to appropriately balanced stakes. It's also worth taking BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' at 21/20.
Coventry have conceded just once in their past four matches and only 15 goals have been scored across their past eight fixtures, so they're hardly a team renowned for thrilling contests.
Newcastle vs Arsenal
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Home 21/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/20
Joe Townsend
I've previewed this Carabao Cup semi-final here so won't waste anyone's time typing out the same thing again.
Short and sweet, I'm also backing ARSENAL AND LEEDS TO WIN in a double that offers a sizeable 3.2/1.
Celtic vs Dundee
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday
- Home 1/12 | Draw 9/1 | Away 18/1
Jake Osgathorpe
Runaway league leaders CELTIC are a best price 1/10 to beat Dundee on Wednesday, yet are available at evens TO WIN NIL.
That looks a huge price given all of the Bhoys’ 10 home league wins this season have come with an accompanying shutout – including a 2-0 win against Dundee in October.
Only Aberdeen, when they were on a red-hot streak to start the season, have scored a league goal at Celtic Park, which is no surprise given Brendan Rodgers’ men are allowing just 0.65 xGA per home game.
Dundee have managed a paltry 12 goals in 11 away games this season, average less than 1.0 xGF per game, and have failed to score in three trips to the Old Firm giants this season.
In those matches they’ve registered a combined 13 shots and four on target.
Evens looks like a gift, especially with Rodgers’ men expected to be full strength here ahead of rotation in the Cup against lower league opponents at the weekend, with Bayern Munich looming next midweek.
Odds correct at 1545 GMT (4/22/25)
