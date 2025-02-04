Any Other Bets: Sky Bet Championship tips for 5 February

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 1pt Both teams to score 'No' in Coventry vs Leeds (19:45) at 21/20 (Betfair) 2pts Leeds to win at 19/20 (William Hill, Coral) 0.5pt Leeds win to nil at 12/5 (bet365, William Hill) 1pt Leeds and Arsenal win double at 3.2/1 (Coral)

Both in 90 minutes 3pts Celtic win to nil vs Dundee at evens (Paddy Power, Betfair)
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Joe Townsend Frank Lampard has made a strong start as Coventry boss, taking 24 points from his opening 13 Sky Bet Championship games (W7 D3 L3). Not to admonish the former Derby, Chelsea and Everton manager’s impact too much, but a little context is required. The fixture list has been especially kind, with only three top-eight opponents in that time. West Brom and Norwich beat them and while the Sky Blues came out on top against Blackburn they were fortunate to face an out-of-form Rovers who had won just one of their seven previous matches. Arguably the next toughest fixture Lampard has taken charge of was a trip to Portsmouth. The relegation battlers have become a serious force at Fratton Park, losing one, drawing two and winning six of their last nine, including a 4-1 thrashing of Coventry.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 21/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/20

Joe Townsend I've previewed this Carabao Cup semi-final here so won't waste anyone's time typing out the same thing again.
Short and sweet, I'm also backing ARSENAL AND LEEDS TO WIN in a double that offers a sizeable 3.2/1.

Celtic vs Dundee Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Home 1/12 | Draw 9/1 | Away 18/1 Jake Osgathorpe Runaway league leaders CELTIC are a best price 1/10 to beat Dundee on Wednesday, yet are available at evens TO WIN NIL.
That looks a huge price given all of the Bhoys' 10 home league wins this season have come with an accompanying shutout – including a 2-0 win against Dundee in October.