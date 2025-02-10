Any Other Bets: FA Cup and EFL tips for 11 February

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets
3pts Nottingham Forest (-1 handicap) to beat Exeter (20:00) at 4/5 (William Hill, Unibet)
1.5pts Nat Phillips 1+ total shot in Derby vs Oxford (19:45) at 17/20 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pts Phillips to score anytime at 18/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Lloyd Jones to score anytime in Charlton vs Peterborough (19:45) at 9/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Jones to score first at 25/1 (Betway)
Further tips may follow...
Exeter vs Nottingham Forest
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: ITV1
- Home 19/2 | Draw 5/1 | Away 2/9
Joe Townsend
NOTTINGHAM FOREST are surprisingly long to win at Sky Bet League One strugglers Exeter given the seasons both are having. It would be fair to assume it's due to the weekend's shocks and near shocks, but it was in fact the case in the FA Cup third round as well when Forest were 4/9 to beat Luton at home.
Some with the means might be prepared to take the 2/9 about an away win, I instead prefer the -1 HANDICAP at 4/5.
Forest are 2/5 and 4/6 respectively for a win and over 1.5 and 2.5 goals respectively. While we take on take the additional risk of needing them to win by two clear goals, the price is considerably more inviting.
Nuno Espirito Santo's team are 3/10 to simply score 2+ goals, unsurprising given the gap in quality and Exeter's defensive record - the Grecians have conceded 13 goals in their last three matches, and at least twice in seven of their last nine home fixtures.
Where Arne Slot had the mitigating factors of a Carabao Cup semi-final on the Thursday prior, a rearranged Merseyside derby the Wednesday after and a Champions League campaign to plan for in his decision to disrespect both Plymouth and the world's oldest knockout competition, Nuno has no such issues.
Forest have had 10 days' rest since thrashing Brighton 7-0 to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Derby vs Oxford
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 21/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 13/5
Jake Osgathorpe
Derby picked up a good point at Norwich just a day after the club parted ways with manager Paul Warne. As of yet his replacement hasn’t been named, meaning interim boss Matt Hamshaw should again be in charge as they host Oxford.
It looks a good opportunity for the strugglers to get a big win on the board, and after a good result last time out, we should expect the same starting XI.
That means NAT PHILLIPS is likely to again start at centre-back, making his 17/20 price for 1+ TOTAL SHOTS appeal.
The on-loan Liverpool man is playing for a team very reliant on set-pieces for their chance creation, with only Luton (14) scoring more goals than Derby (13), and only Millwall (173) and the Hatters (145) taking more shots from dead-ball situations than the Rams (143).
Oxford are conceding an average of 4.2 shots per game from set-pieces, so the hosts should get opportunities, and Phillips is a huge threat.
He’s had at least one shot in seven of his 12 starts this season, and in five of his most recent six, averaging 1.00 shots per 90.
At 18/1, we’ll also have a small bet on him TO SCORE ANYTIME.
He’s yet to score for the Rams, but did net for Cardiff when on loan there last season.
Jake Osgathorpe
There looks to be a real set-piece mismatch when Charlton take on Peterborough.
Peterborough have conceded the most goals (18) and third most xG (15.0) from dead-ball situations this term, while Charlton have generated the fourth most xG in Sky Bet League One from such scenarios (13.4).
We’ll dive into centre-backs scoring again, and back Charlton’s LLOYD JONES TO SCORE ANYTIME at 9/1 and TO SCORE FIRST at 25/1.
- CLICK HERE to back Lloyd Jones to score anytime with Sky Bet
- CLICK HERE to back Jones to score first with Sky Bet
Jones has scored twice already this season, as recently as four games ago, and is averaging 0.11 xG per 90, high for a centre-back.
We’ll take the first scorer as well as the anytime because three centre-backs have scored against Peterborough in their last nine league games and all three have been the first scorers of the game.
Here’s hoping it happens again.
Odds correct at 1730 GMT (10/2/25)
