Any Other Bets: FA Cup and EFL tips for 11 February

Exeter vs Nottingham Forest

Joe Townsend

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are surprisingly long to win at Sky Bet League One strugglers Exeter given the seasons both are having. It would be fair to assume it's due to the weekend's shocks and near shocks, but it was in fact the case in the FA Cup third round as well when Forest were 4/9 to beat Luton at home.

Some with the means might be prepared to take the 2/9 about an away win, I instead prefer the -1 HANDICAP at 4/5.

Forest are 2/5 and 4/6 respectively for a win and over 1.5 and 2.5 goals respectively. While we take on take the additional risk of needing them to win by two clear goals, the price is considerably more inviting.

Nuno Espirito Santo's team are 3/10 to simply score 2+ goals, unsurprising given the gap in quality and Exeter's defensive record - the Grecians have conceded 13 goals in their last three matches, and at least twice in seven of their last nine home fixtures.

Where Arne Slot had the mitigating factors of a Carabao Cup semi-final on the Thursday prior, a rearranged Merseyside derby the Wednesday after and a Champions League campaign to plan for in his decision to disrespect both Plymouth and the world's oldest knockout competition, Nuno has no such issues.

Forest have had 10 days' rest since thrashing Brighton 7-0 to continue their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.