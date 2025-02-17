Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Wednesday February 19

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Dortmund vs Sporting (17:45) at evens (Sky Bet) 2pts Plymouth double chance vs Luton (19:45) at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 1pt Plymouth double chance and Conor Hazard to be carded at 11/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) 0.5pt Plymouth to win and Conor Hazard to be carded at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Further tips may follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Dortmund vs Sporting Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 4

Home 10/11 | Draw 29/10 | Away 12/5 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Borussia Dortmund have picked up after the dismissal of Nuri Sahin. Having lost the four games leading up to his sacking, the Bundesliga side have picked up results in four of their six games since (W3 D1 L2) including the 3-0 victory at Sporting in the first leg. What is of particular interest here is that it was BVB’s first and only clean sheet since they parted ways with Sahin, conceding eight goals over that period, Sloppy defensive showings are nothing new though, Dortmund have only kept clean sheets in 21% of their 33 games in all competitions this term and just three at Westfalenstadion.

Sporting head to Germany looking to overturn a three-goal deficit and although they only mustered 0.70 xG in the first leg, the Portuguese side are in do-or-die territory so goals should be expected. The first leg was the first time Sporting have failed to find the net in nine Champions League games this season. Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at evens. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet

