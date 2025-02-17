Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Wednesday February 19

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Dortmund vs Sporting (17:45) at evens (Sky Bet)
2pts Plymouth double chance vs Luton (19:45) at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
1pt Plymouth double chance and Conor Hazard to be carded at 11/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
0.5pt Plymouth to win and Conor Hazard to be carded at 25/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
Further tips may follow...
Dortmund vs Sporting
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: TNT Sports 4
- Home 10/11 | Draw 29/10 | Away 12/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Borussia Dortmund have picked up after the dismissal of Nuri Sahin.
Having lost the four games leading up to his sacking, the Bundesliga side have picked up results in four of their six games since (W3 D1 L2) including the 3-0 victory at Sporting in the first leg.
What is of particular interest here is that it was BVB’s first and only clean sheet since they parted ways with Sahin, conceding eight goals over that period,
Sloppy defensive showings are nothing new though, Dortmund have only kept clean sheets in 21% of their 33 games in all competitions this term and just three at Westfalenstadion.
Sporting head to Germany looking to overturn a three-goal deficit and although they only mustered 0.70 xG in the first leg, the Portuguese side are in do-or-die territory so goals should be expected.
The first leg was the first time Sporting have failed to find the net in nine Champions League games this season.
Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at evens.
Luton vs Plymouth
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 7/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 19/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
James Linington is the referee at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night.
He has carded eight goalkeepers across his last 38 appearances - five of those for time wasting - and this clash has all the hallmarks of a keeper card and result combination.
PLYMOUTH have turned a corner under Miron Muslic (W3 D2 L3). He masterminded a FA Cup triumph over Liverpool, an emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Millwall and a 2-1 victory against West Brom.
The away form is still iffy but the opposition level the playing field.
Luton have not won since Christmas Day, losing nine of their last 11 games, and although some of their performances warrant more, they just cannot pick up results.
At 11/10, backing the visitors WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE appeals.
In a battle between the division's bottom-two sides, points are crucial so combining Plymouth TO WIN and WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE alongside keeper CONOR HAZARD TO BE CARDED are other bets worth involvement.
On Sky Bet, backing Plymouth on the goal handicap (+1.0) is their version of double chance.
Hazard has six cards in two seasons at the Pilgrims - all of those for time wasting. Three have come this season, one against Liverpool and two in the league.
Odds correct at 1215 GMT (18/02/25)
