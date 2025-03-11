Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Wednesday 12 March

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
2pts Under 2.5 cards in Arsenal vs PSV (20:00) at 13/10 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt No card in Arsenal vs PSV (20:00) at 21/2 (BetVictor)
0.5pts No goals and no cards in Arsenal vs PSV (20:00) at 142/1 (bet365)
1pt Jake Cooper shot on target in Leeds vs Millwall (19:45) at 4/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Jake Cooper to score anytime in Leeds vs Millwall (19:45) at 19/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1pt Japhet Tanganga shot on target in Leeds vs Millwall (19:45) at 5/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Japhet Tanganga to score anytime in Leeds vs Millwall (19:45) at 25/1 (Sky Bet)
Further tips to follow...
Arsenal vs PSV
- Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Agg: 7-1
- Home 2/5 | Draw 18/5 | Away 6/1
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
It’s not too outlandish to say Arsenal have one foot in the Champions League quarter finals.
They are six goals to the good at the halfway stage and opponents PSV are 6/1 to win on the night and 66/1 to qualify with Sky Bet.
The second leg should be a none event. Mikel Arteta will rotate ahead of a big clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday and although the visitors will try to take the edge of the aggregate scoreline, this clash at the Emirates should play out at a pedestrian pace.
This brings a lack of cards into play. UNDER 2.5 CARDS is priced at 13/10 and the 21/2 about NO CARDS also appeals.
If you fancy a big ol’ punt, you can combine exactly NO GOALS with NO CARDS via bet365’s bet builder at 142/1 just in case literally nothing happens…
Referee Rade Obrenovic isn’t an ideal appointment. The referee has dished out 24 yellows and one red in five Champions League appearances giving two or fewer on only one occasion.
In better news, Obrenovic has overseen two cardless games in 24 appearances this term (including once in the Europa League).
There has been one or fewer cards in three of PSV’s 11 European games and none once. In the Eredivisie, PSV have the cleanest cards record (24Y 1R) and have been involved in three cardless fixtures, seven that have seen under 1.5 click and 52% have gone under 2.5.
Arsenal have been involved in two games with under 2.5 cards clicking on the continent and have picked up two or fewer in all 11 of their Champions League games.
Bet Builder @ 7/1
- Raheem Sterling 2+ shots
- Luuk de Jong 2+ shots
- PSV 6+ corners
Leeds vs Millwall
- Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 2/7 | Draw 4/1 | Away 10/1
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
"Alexa, play Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us..." again.
Leeds' monumental victory at Bramall Lane feels like a long time ago. There have only been two games since. Leeds have taken one point in the meantime, Sheffield United have taken six and Daniel Farke’s have drifted from 1/12 to 1/3.
Ladies and gentleman, the Championship.
Nerves will be jangling at Elland Road, where Daniel Farke’s side host Millwall.
According to xG, the Lions are the best set-piece side in the division (16.02). Leeds are by no means a soft touch from dead balls but 30% of the goals they have conceded have come from them.
Illan Meslier doesn’t exactly command his area either, he chucked one in his own net against the Blades, and it could be a weakness opposition actively try to exploit.
In fact, seven of the last 15 goals Leeds have conceded stretching back to the reverse have come from set pieces.
Danny Batth, Harry Darling, Daniel Furlong and JAPHET TANGANGA have all profited and the latter's price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.
Centre-back partner JAKE COOPER grabbed the assist in the reverse and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME is also worth covering.
The pair have five goals between them and average over one shot a game. Cooper hit the target twice in the last league meeting and Tanganga hit it once, so covering them each TO HAVE 1+ SHOT ON TARGET makes sense.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (11/03/25)
