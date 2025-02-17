Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for February 18

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets 1pt Igor Paixao to score or assist in Milan vs Feyenoord (17:45) at 3/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts Atalanta 18+ total shots vs Club Brugge (20:00) at 22/25 (Unibet) 0.5pt Davide Zappacosta 1+ assist in Atalanta vs Club Brugge (20:00) at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Benfica vs Monaco (20:00) at 4/5 (General) 1pt A red card in the match in Benfica vs Monaco (20:00) at 9/2 (bet365) 0.5pts A red card each team in Benfica vs Monaco (20:00) at 50/1 (bet365) Further tips may follow... CLICK HERE to add the selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Milan vs Feyenoord Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 3

Home 4/11 | Draw 19/5 | Away 13/2 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill IGOR PAIXAO was at his scintillating best in the first leg. Feyenoord beat Milan 1-0 and he scored the crucial goal alongside hitting the woodwork. Add in the winger almost scoring from deep down town when he caught Mike Maignan off his line as well.

The Brazilian is rumoured to be attracting the attention of a few Premier League big boys which shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has two goals and four assists in Europe this term and a further 13 goal contributions in 22 Eredivisie outings. At 3/1, his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST is simply too big at the San Siro. CLICK HERE to back Igor Paixao to score or assist with Sky Bet

Atalanta vs Club Brugge Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/2 | Draw 7/2 | Away 9/2 Jake Osgathorpe Club Brugge head to Bergamo with a 2-1 aggregate lead thanks to one of the worst penalty decisions you'll ever see in Brussels last week.

Club Brugge were awarded a match winning penalty in the 91st minute for this…



No wonder the Atalanta players were so angry… pic.twitter.com/zdBZ253kWp — george (@StokeyyG2) February 12, 2025

It means Atalanta have it all to do in Italy, and they'll give it a right good go. With Brugge likely to set up in a deep block and frustrate, we should see plenty of shots from the hosts, and so the near 9/10 price for ATALANTA 18+ SHOTS makes great appeal. It's Unibet who offer the top price, though I'd still take Sky Bet's 4/5. The same bet is 1/3 in places. CLICK HERE to back Atalanta 18+ total shots with Sky Bet La Dea have averaged 14.8 shots per game across all destinations and competitions this season, while at home that average jumps to 15.8, not far off the required line, and none of those matches have had the same game state that requires an all-out-attack approach. In the Champions League they have covered this line in three of their four home matches, including against Real Madrid, so should go close here against a Brugge side that will set up in a deep block.

I'll also have a bet on DAVIDE ZAPPACOSTA 1+ ASSIST at a huge 5/1, with the Italian wing-back shorter than 3/1 in places. CLICK HERE to back Davide Zappacosta 1+ assist with Sky Bet The former Chelsea man has four assists to his name in the Champions League already this season, and is posting an expected assists per 90 tally of 0.50 - a figure only one player can beat. He'll create chances on Tuesday, so let's hope he can grab an assist against Brugge for the second successive game.