Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for February 18

1pt Igor Paixao to score or assist in Milan vs Feyenoord (17:45) at 3/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
2pts Atalanta 18+ total shots vs Club Brugge (20:00) at 22/25 (Unibet)
0.5pt Davide Zappacosta 1+ assist in Atalanta vs Club Brugge (20:00) at 5/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Benfica vs Monaco (20:00) at 4/5 (General)
1pt A red card in the match in Benfica vs Monaco (20:00) at 9/2 (bet365)
0.5pts A red card each team in Benfica vs Monaco (20:00) at 50/1 (bet365)
Milan vs Feyenoord
- Kick-off: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Home 4/11 | Draw 19/5 | Away 13/2
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
IGOR PAIXAO was at his scintillating best in the first leg.
Feyenoord beat Milan 1-0 and he scored the crucial goal alongside hitting the woodwork. Add in the winger almost scoring from deep down town when he caught Mike Maignan off his line as well.
The Brazilian is rumoured to be attracting the attention of a few Premier League big boys which shouldn’t come as a surprise. He has two goals and four assists in Europe this term and a further 13 goal contributions in 22 Eredivisie outings.
At 3/1, his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST is simply too big at the San Siro.
Atalanta vs Club Brugge
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Home 1/2 | Draw 7/2 | Away 9/2
Jake Osgathorpe
Club Brugge head to Bergamo with a 2-1 aggregate lead thanks to one of the worst penalty decisions you'll ever see in Brussels last week.
It means Atalanta have it all to do in Italy, and they'll give it a right good go. With Brugge likely to set up in a deep block and frustrate, we should see plenty of shots from the hosts, and so the near 9/10 price for ATALANTA 18+ SHOTS makes great appeal. It's Unibet who offer the top price, though I'd still take Sky Bet's 4/5. The same bet is 1/3 in places.
La Dea have averaged 14.8 shots per game across all destinations and competitions this season, while at home that average jumps to 15.8, not far off the required line, and none of those matches have had the same game state that requires an all-out-attack approach.
In the Champions League they have covered this line in three of their four home matches, including against Real Madrid, so should go close here against a Brugge side that will set up in a deep block.
I'll also have a bet on DAVIDE ZAPPACOSTA 1+ ASSIST at a huge 5/1, with the Italian wing-back shorter than 3/1 in places.
The former Chelsea man has four assists to his name in the Champions League already this season, and is posting an expected assists per 90 tally of 0.50 - a figure only one player can beat.
He'll create chances on Tuesday, so let's hope he can grab an assist against Brugge for the second successive game.
Benfica vs Monaco
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Home 4/5 | Draw 3/1 | Away 11/4
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Benfica take a slender advantage back to Portugal but both squads are hit with injuries and suspensions.
The hosts are without their suspended holding midfielder Florentino.
Angel Di Maria and Tomas Araujo were both injured in the first leg and look unlikely to feature on Tuesday, potentially joining Alexander Bah, Fredrik Aursnes, Manu Silva and Renato Sanches in the treatment room.
Monaco are without Al-Musrati, Denis Zakaria and Vanderson (all suspension). Aleksandr Golovin, Jordan Teze and Folarin Balogun are expected to miss out with injuries.
The personnel issues, coupled with the dynamic of the clash could lead to an entertaining game at the Estádio da Luz. That leads us to goals.
OVER 2.5 AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is 4/5 generally.
The bet clicked when these sides met in the group stage and in three of Benfica’s four Champions League home games. Monaco flexed their muscles at the weekend, putting seven past 10-man Nantes.
The cards markets are also worth a look where A RED CARD in the match and BOTH TEAMS TO RECEIVE A RED CARD appeals.
Referee Glenn Nyberg has dished out five in 25 appearances this season.
None of those have come in the Champions League but Monaco have three in this competition this season (one of those in the first leg) and Benfica are the sixth-most carded side.
