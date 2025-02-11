Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for 12 February

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets
1pt Sunderland to win and both teams to score vs Luton (19:45) at 11/4 (General)
1pt Gustavo Hamer to be carded in Sheff Utd vs Middlesbrough (20:00) at 3/1 (bet365)
1pt Adam Armstrong to score anytime in West Brom vs Blackburn (20:00) at 2/1 (Sky Bet, bet365)
Further tips may follow...
Sunderland vs Luton
- Kick-off: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 4/6 | Draw 11/4 | Away 4/1
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
SUNDERLAND are yet to lose a Championship game at the Stadium of Light this term, one of only two second-tier clubs to remain unbeaten at home, taking 33 points from 15 games.
They host Luton, the division's second worst travellers (W1 D2 L12).
So, this one doesn’t take a genius, I’ll be backing a HOME WIN, but rather than take the straight 7/10 coupling it with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE to boost the odds to 11/4.
In the latest edition of his Notebook, Tom Carnduff shared some light on Sunderland’s worrying recent defensive issues.
At home in the league, they have kept only one clean sheet since the end of November. Luckily, they have plenty of firepower and should outscore the Hatters.
Sheffield United vs Middlesbrough
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Home 5/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 2/1
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
GUSTAVO HAMER is the Championship’s joint most carded player (10) and there is genuine concern amongst Sheffield United fans he will hit 15 and trigger a costly three-match suspension at the business end of the season.
The Blades talisman has a cards per 90 average of 0.42 this term and has an all time Championship cards average of 0.33.
The latter translates to a price of just over 2/1 yet Hamer is available at 3/1 TO BE CARDED against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.
He was the only player booked in the reverse fixture and could repeat the trick with favourable appointment Matt Donohue in charge at Bramall Lane. Donohue has dished out 70 cards in 16 Championship appearances.
BuildABet @ 10/1
- Hamer to score anytime
- Hamer to be carded
West Brom vs Blackburn
- Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Home 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Away 16/5
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
West Brom made the eye-catching acquisition of ADAM ARMSTRONG in January, a player firmly in the too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premier League category.
The frontman has finished as the second tier's second top goalscorer in his last two seasons, scoring 49 times in 86 appearances (0.62 goals per 90 average) but has only managed six goals in his last 73 Premier League appearances (0.13 goals per 90).
Armstrong’s mid-season switch to The Hawthorns links him back up with Tony Mowbray. Armstrong scored 54 times under Mowbray at Blackburn and with a debut goal for the Baggies, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME against his former employers appeals on Wednesday.
Odds correct at 1345 GMT (11/2/25)
