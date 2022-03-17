Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 victory over Brighton at the Amex on Wednesday night came as no surprise, because aside from one brief exception when they lost twice in a row in February, Spurs’ last 16 games in all competitions have followed a binary win-lose pattern.

One step forward, one step back - capturing the frustration of the Antonio Conte era so far. Tottenham are running up against a brick wall and their manager seems as confused and impatient as everyone else. Every day there seems to be a new story about Conte’s future, either a sly commitment or a subtle hint at an imminent departure, his own yo-yoing mimicking Tottenham’s form guide as the club goes round in circles this spring. But closer inspection of their performances and results reveals a clear logic behind the algorithm, and the win over Brighton was further proof. Graham Potter’s side – expansive, adventurous, counter-attack-able – were picked off thanks to a mixture of defensive errors and possession losses. Essentially they allowed Spurs to play on the break, to make use of the attacking transition scenarios that Conte coaches in such detail. Manchester City, Leeds, Everton, and Leicester are all as open or progressive as Brighton. Spurs beat all of them. On the other side of the equation - Wolves, Burnley, Southampton, and Middlesbrough all sit men behind the ball and invite the opponent to break them down. Spurs were beaten by all of them. Sunday’s opponents West Ham are arguably the best in the Premier League at keeping compact and waiting for chances to counter-attack, pointing to a defeat for Conte’s side and the continuation of the win-lose pattern. But the result does not have to be pre-determined. Conte does not have to keep following the same tactical rhythms, and indeed his ability to adapt over the coming months will define his tenure.

Does Conte need to change? There is the growing sense Conte may need to alter his strategy a little bit. The Premier League has changed a lot since his last title in England five years ago, and with the majority of clubs now focused on Germanic pressing and transitional football it isn’t always the best idea to start from such a low base, as Conte teams do. His idea is to fall back into a midblock, compressing space between the lines rather than hounding down the ball, which makes Conte an outlier among elite modern managers. The method can still work - but perhaps not when faced with inferior opponents who are happy to sit in a midblock themselves and gift Spurs the majority of the ball. In these games, starting from such a low position means Tottenham have too much ground to make up in their build-up play – and cannot attack vertically at speed due to the opponent’s compact and combative shape. This explains why Spurs do tend to amble a lot, failing to really create the intricate passing moves needed to work their way into the final third. Instead, they only looking threatening when they are given space to counter-attack in behind a high line, or in which the opponent is drawn into pressing them (which creates a ‘false transition’, allowing Spurs to play in a counter-attack-like fashion).

Attacking tweaks needed That does not mean Conte has to become Pep Guardiola. But it does mean he needs to tweak the shape to account for the difficulties in trying to progress the ball from such a low starting position, namely leaving the 3-4-3 to add a creative midfielder who can link the lines together. This is a process he already began at Inter Milan, deploying Christian Eriksen as an advanced central midfielder in a 3-5-2 to connect the midfield and attacking lines, but he has not managed to carry this on in north London – except for on one isolated occasion. In the 28th minute of a 2-0 defeat to Wolves he switched to a 4-2-3-1 with the visitors already two goals up, and although the games was already over Spurs improved considerably. Caged in by their own deep line and the cautiousness of Bruno Lage’s approach, Conte shifted things around by fielding Dejan Kulusevski as a number ten – instantly providing his two deeper midfielders with a progressive passing option. Suddenly Spurs could move through the thirds, push Wolves back, and start playing like a dominant club. Conte has not used the 4-2-3-1 since. It has to be deployed more often, because in 2022 a mixture of Conte’s reactive tactical philosophy and a two-man midfield does not appear to work against defence-minded opposition.

Hammers pose huge threat to Spurs West Ham are exactly that sort of team. David Moyes will instruct his players to sit tight in their banks of four, absorbing pressure and shutting down the middle column with Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, and then countering via long balls towards Michail Antonio. It is a simple strategy but one perfectly designed to beat a Conte team. Hopefully Conte will let go of the 3-4-3, because at the moment it looks as though Moyes is in control of all the key battles. Rice and Soucek will command midfield, blocking Harry Kane’s attempts to drop into the space and create chances. Meanwhile Tottenham’s other main threat, their two wing-backs being found with sweeping diagonals, can be shepherded by West Ham full-backs - who receive close support from the wingers. The movement of West Ham's forward players is likely to cause problems among the Tottenham midfield, too, and Antonio will look to isolate the weaker of the three Spurs centre-backs Ben Davies. Unless, that is, Conte is open to a dramatic shift in his tactical ideology. For now that seems unlikely, which points to the continuation of the win-lose sequence that is so infuriating to Tottenham supporters.