Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Friday's focus is on Anthony Gordon.

Age: 21

21 Position: Winger

Winger Club: Club

Club Country: England Despite being just 21, Anthony Gordon has already made 78 appearances for Everton - emerging as an exciting prospect and quickly becoming the Toffees' most valuable asset. Seven goals and eight assists means a goal involvement every 0.19 games. An attacking player contributing in less than one in every five games is often a cause for concern. While a look at Gordon's numbers on the surface leave a lot to be desired, the context of Everton's struggles are key here when making judgement.

Only Demarai Gray (1.9) sees more shots per game than Gordon (1.6) in the Premier League, while his 0.26 xG average per match is also the leading figure of any Toffee in England's top-flight. Direct scoring is clearly an area where he excels, with creativity falling on the short side of expectation. His 0.6 successful dribbles per game is lower than four starters for Everton and he finds himself way down the list for times fouled (0.9 per game - 7th among regular players). Just 0.5 key passes per game is less than a third of what his team mate Alex Iwobi is producing (1.6), but Gordon deserves huge credit for defensive metrics that surpass those of players in any back line.