Ange Postecoglou confirms Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich is "imminent”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich is “imminent”. It comes after the Bundesliga champions agreed a fee that could rise to £120million with Tottenham. Reports on Friday indicated that the deal had hit a stumbling block over the structure of the deal, but it appears as if it will now go ahead. Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's clash with Brentford, Postecoglou said: "Fair to say I don’t have a blow by blow account but my understanding is it has progressed to the point where it looks like it will happen.

"From that perspective at least it gives us some clarity and we move forward without Harry. "From my perspective it is just about understanding where we are at and the information I have at the moment is the deal is imminent, but like with all these things, you leave yourself some leeway. "But moving forward and training today preparing for Brentford, we are doing it without Harry." Bayern have tracked the England captain all summer and a number of bids were turned down, yet a breakthrough was reached on Wednesday night.

Spurs had turned down several previous offers from Bayern but both clubs were keen to resolve the issue one way or the other before the start of the new Premier League season this weekend. "It is best Harry speaks for himself in terms of the decision but no doubt he is one of the greats of this football club and that never changes," Postecoglou continued. "I am only new in the building but it’s fairly evident Harry Kane will always be one of the greats for this football club."