Ange Postecoglou claims response to Tottenham fans was misinterpreted

Ange Postecoglou has claimed that his response to Tottenham fans booing a second-half substitute in defeat to Chelsea was 'misinterpreted'.

The away section was heard singing "you don't know what you're doing" with the decision to replace Lucas Bergvall with Pape Sarr just after the hour mark. Sarr then struck from distance minutes later, although it was ruled out for a foul following a lengthy VAR check. The initial strike led to a reaction from Postecoglou which appeared to show him cupping his ear in the direction of the Spurs supporters, yet he claims that he just wanted to hear them celebrating the goal.

"Tell me what's clear and obvious about it mate?!"



Ange Postecoglou is NOT happy with the referee ruling out Pape Matar Sarr's goal 😤 pic.twitter.com/OweJQL2ZXo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2025

"It's incredible how things get interpreted. We just scored, I just wanted to hear them cheer," Postecoglou said in his post-match interview with Sky Sports. "We've been through a tough time and I thought it was a cracking goal. I wanted them to get really excited. "I felt at that point we could potentially go on and win the game. I just felt momentum was our way. "It doesn't bother me. It's not the first time they've booed my substitutions or my decisions. That's fine, they're allowed to do that, but we just scored a goal, we just scored an equaliser." The decision to disallow Sarr's strike was a significant talking point with Spurs failing to find an equaliser. Enzo Fernández's second-half header proved to be the difference between the two sides.

"They've got every right to be angry."



James Maddison says the players are just as disappointed as the Spurs fans 💬 pic.twitter.com/X4cdGUr6Ov — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 3, 2025

Spurs midfielder James Maddison understands the frustrations of their supporters, telling Sky Sports: "They have every right to be an angry bunch at the moment. "I don't really want to be here talking and I'm sure the fans don't want to listen to me. It can still be a very special season if we lift silverware. "We need them as much as they need us, so the message is to stick together." The result left Tottenham 14th in the Premier League table, with the Europa League their only hope of success this season. Eintracht Frankfurt await them in the quarter-finals. Anything less than progression will continue to pile the pressure on Postecoglou.