The 30-year-old was forced off after 16 minutes of the Toffees’ 4-0 defeat at his former club Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

A scan has revealed the former England international has suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage which will require surgery.

The news is a blow for the Merseyside club as they battle relegation from the top flight, especially given the Toffees' Expected Goals total of 32.8 is the Premier League's third worst this season.

Townsend is their joint third top league scorer on just three goals - Demarai Gray leads the way on a paltry five - from an xG of 2.25 while he has also registered two assists.