Real Madrid next manager odds: Carlo Ancelotti odds-on favourite

Carlo Ancelotti is the 1/33 favourite to take over at Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left the club last month.
Real were unsuccessful in defending their La Liga crown this season, finishing runners-up to city rival Atletico, and Zidane opted to end his second spell in charge.
Odds correct at 1410 BST 01/06/21
Antonio Conte was initially the favourite to take over at the Bernabeu after parting company with Inter Milan, but Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is now heavy odds-on for a return to Madrid.
Ancelotti managed Real from 2013 to 2015, leading them to the 10th European Cup triumph against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon in 2014.
The Italian manager has had his ups-and-downs at Everton this season, but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment as the Toffees finished in 10th place, missing out on European football.
