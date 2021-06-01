Sporting Life
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti heavily linked to a return to Real Madrid

Real Madrid next manager odds: Carlo Ancelotti odds-on favourite

By Sporting Life
14:14 · TUE June 01, 2021

Carlo Ancelotti is the 1/33 favourite to take over at Real Madrid after Zinedine Zidane left the club last month.

Real were unsuccessful in defending their La Liga crown this season, finishing runners-up to city rival Atletico, and Zidane opted to end his second spell in charge.

Next Permanent Real Madrid Manager (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Carlo Ancelotti - 1/33
  • Antonio Conte - 10/1
  • Mauricio Potchettino - 20/1
  • Raul - 22/1
  • Christophe Galtire - 25/1
  • Joachim Lowe - 25/1

Odds correct at 1410 BST 01/06/21

Antonio Conte was initially the favourite to take over at the Bernabeu after parting company with Inter Milan, but Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is now heavy odds-on for a return to Madrid.

Ancelotti managed Real from 2013 to 2015, leading them to the 10th European Cup triumph against Atletico Madrid in Lisbon in 2014.

The Italian manager has had his ups-and-downs at Everton this season, but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment as the Toffees finished in 10th place, missing out on European football.

