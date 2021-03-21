Celtic 1-1 Rangers: Rangers remain unbeaten

Rangers remain unbeaten in the SPL this season after a 1-1 draw with Celtic at Park Head.
Celtic and Rangers share the spoils in the final Old Firm derby of the league season.
In a nip-and-tuck game, Celtic opened the scoring through Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 23rd minute, but newly crowned champions Rangers struck back through Alfredo Morelos before half time.
That was Morelos’s first goal in an Old Firm derby, with his back-post header the final goal of the game.
There were chances late on, as both sides pushed for the win, but a 1-1 draw means Rangers remain unbeaten after 33 league matches and are still huge a 20-points clear of their rivals.
Celtic captain Scott Brown showed a touch of class before kick-off.
He went over to Glen Kamara during the warm up to show his support after the Rangers midfielder suffered alleged racist abuse on Thursday.
It was a classy gesture from Brown, who rightly received plenty of plaudits for his actions.