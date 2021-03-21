Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Steven Gerrard's Rangers remain unbeaten in the SPL

Celtic 1-1 Rangers: Rangers remain unbeaten

By Sporting Life
15:35 · SUN March 21, 2021

Rangers remain unbeaten in the SPL this season after a 1-1 draw with Celtic at Park Head.

Celtic and Rangers share the spoils in the final Old Firm derby of the league season.

In a nip-and-tuck game, Celtic opened the scoring through Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 23rd minute, but newly crowned champions Rangers struck back through Alfredo Morelos before half time.

That was Morelos’s first goal in an Old Firm derby, with his back-post header the final goal of the game.

There were chances late on, as both sides pushed for the win, but a 1-1 draw means Rangers remain unbeaten after 33 league matches and are still huge a 20-points clear of their rivals.

Scott Brown shows class pre-match

Celtic captain Scott Brown showed a touch of class before kick-off.

He went over to Glen Kamara during the warm up to show his support after the Rangers midfielder suffered alleged racist abuse on Thursday.

It was a classy gesture from Brown, who rightly received plenty of plaudits for his actions.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips