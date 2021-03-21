Celtic 1-1 Rangers: Rangers remain unbeaten

Celtic and Rangers share the spoils in the final Old Firm derby of the league season.

In a nip-and-tuck game, Celtic opened the scoring through Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 23rd minute, but newly crowned champions Rangers struck back through Alfredo Morelos before half time.

That was Morelos’s first goal in an Old Firm derby, with his back-post header the final goal of the game.

There were chances late on, as both sides pushed for the win, but a 1-1 draw means Rangers remain unbeaten after 33 league matches and are still huge a 20-points clear of their rivals.