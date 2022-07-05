The Barcelona midfielder, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer, was injured during a training session on Tuesday.

La Roja later announced scans had confirmed a rupture of the ACL in her left knee.

A statement on the Spanish Football Federation website read: “Alexia Putellas suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“The tests carried out on the Spanish international on the afternoon of this Tuesday July 5 2022 at King Edward VII’s hospital in London, have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish women’s national team has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.”

Spain, already without veteran forward Jennifer Hermoso through her own knee problem, are set to open their Group B campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.