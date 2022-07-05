Sporting Life
Spain captain and Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas ruled out of Euros
Alexia Putellas ruled out of Women's Euro 2022

By Sporting Life
22:06 · TUE July 05, 2022

Spain have confirmed captain and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered an ACL injury which will rule her out of Euro 2022.

The Barcelona midfielder, last season’s Champions League top goalscorer, was injured during a training session on Tuesday.

La Roja later announced scans had confirmed a rupture of the ACL in her left knee.

A statement on the Spanish Football Federation website read: “Alexia Putellas suffers a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

“The tests carried out on the Spanish international on the afternoon of this Tuesday July 5 2022 at King Edward VII’s hospital in London, have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish women’s national team has suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.”

Spain, already without veteran forward Jennifer Hermoso through her own knee problem, are set to open their Group B campaign against Finland in Milton Keynes on Friday.

FOOTBALL TIPS