The 31-year-old former France international was a free agent after seeing out his contract with the Premier League club, which officially expires on June 30.

Ligue 1 side Lyon confirmed on Thursday morning that they had resigned the player they sold to the Gunners in 2017.

A club statement read: “Olympique Lyonnais are very proud and very happy to announce the return to the club of Alexandre Lacazette, a product of the club’s academy, for the next three seasons.