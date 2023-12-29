Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

Wood and Hojlund can fire again Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

Sky Sports: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

Home 21/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/20 Nuno Espirito Santo has quickly found his best XI and unsurprisingly the makeup of the new Nottingham Forest closely resembles his successful Wolves team. In the Raul Jimenez hold-up role, is Chris Wood, who had started a mere 12 league games in 18 months prior to Nuno’s appointment.

His hat-trick against Newcastle justified his selection and Nuno’s tactics: pack fast dribblers around a big target man and look to counter-attack quickly from a low block. Clearly this is the kind of tactical model that suits playing a Manchester United side that are too easily slowed down, often looking out of ideas when forced to hold lots of possession. CLICK HERE to back Forest to beat Man Utd with Sky Bet The lack of pace in the partnership of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans should help Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, and Callum Hudson-Odoi when counter-attacking opportunities arise, which they surely will given the erratic nature of the United midfield this season.

Then again, the comeback win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day could be a turning point for Erik ten Hag – and certainly for Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first Premier League goal in his 15th appearance. Bournemouth, whose direct running in the transition and hard-pressing style is similar to United's, burst through Nuno’s Forest far too easily in a 3-2 win on the new manager’s debut, with Dominic Solanke scoring a hat-trick. Both Hojlund and Wood have reason to believe their form can continue and which of them has the better day could prove a decisive factor. CLICK HERE to back Chris Wood to score anytime with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Rasmus Hojlund to score anytime with Sky Bet

Four full-backs can't stop Solanke Tottenham v Bournemouth

New Year's Eve, 14:00 GMT

Home 4/5 | Draw 16/5 | Away 14/5 Tottenham’s 4-2 defeat at Brighton captured everything – good and bad – about the Ange Postecoglou era, and on the basis of that wild evening at the Amex their game against Bournemouth should be just as entertaining.

Andoni Iraola’s side are superb at charging forward in the transition, and with Spurs happy to break straight back when the ball turns over, we should get an end-to-end match in which stretched midfields leave their defenders totally exposed. Spurs rank second (198) and Bournemouth third (195) for successful take-ons in the Premier League, reflecting a desire to move in straight lines. The biggest tactical mismatch, should that happen, is the in-form Dominic Solanke taking on two full-backs deputising at centre-back, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal. They couldn’t cope with Joao Pedro, so they stand little chance against a man with eight goals in his last seven matches.

CLICK HERE to back Dominic Solanke to score anytime with Sky Bet Iraola’s attacking lines are meticulously coached to produce overloads in the half-spaces, at which point the wingers – joined by a number 10 – get to the byline to produce a cutback for Solanke. It is fast becoming the archetypal Bournemouth goal. Spurs are highly vulnerable to that sort of move primarily because their constantly-high defensive line allows lots of runners in behind.

Gomez to struggle against Isak and Almiron Liverpool v Newcastle

Sky Sports: New Year's Day, 20:00 GMT

Home 4/9 | Draw 19/5 | Away 11/24 Newcastle have a mental blockage at Anfield (27 Premier League games without a win) that should go hand in hand with the weariness and fatigue afflicting Eddie Howe’s team this winter. Their 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest followed a now familiar pattern of second-half tiredness leading to the collapse of Newcastle’s basic off-the-ball shape, allowing Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, and even Chris Wood to run straight through them. That should make this a fairly routine win for Liverpool, who utilise attacking transitions better than anyone in the country. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to beat Newcastle with Sky Bet

But if a decent game is to break out, it will be down Liverpool’s left, where injuries to Andrew Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas leave Joe Gomez playing in an awkward left-back role. Gomez survived Bukayo Saka very well in a 1-1 draw last weekend but Miguel Almiron combining with Alexander Isak is a different kind of challenge. CLICK HERE to back Joe Gomez card with Sky Bet These two, supported by Kieran Trippier overlapping, create a lethal triangle on Newcastle’s right that might give Gomez problems, especially considering Ryan Gravenberch isn’t in the best form and sometimes leaves his left-back exposed. However, even if this causes Liverpool some issues in the first half, when Newcastle begin to tire the hosts should be able to turn the screw and go back to the top of the table.

Moyes’ counters could punish De Zerbi chaos West Ham v Brighton

Tuesday, 19:30 GMT

Home 7/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 17/10 This one should be a classic Premier League battle of possession versus counter: an open-and-shut case in which the hosts are heavy favourites. West Ham love deploying a low block and hitting teams on the counter; Brighton hate hogging possession and being forced to break teams down. Brighton’s win against wide-open Spurs is therefore almost completely irrelevant. Instead, we should look at some basic numbers to illuminate Roberto De Zerbi’s problem with scoring against a team that refuse to press his Brighton. They collect 1.3 points per game when holding more than 60% possession and 1.9 points per game when holding less than 60%.