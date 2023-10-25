Alex Keble (@AlexKeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

All eyes on the 9s Bournemouth vs Burnley

Saturday, 15:00 BST

Home 11/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/10

Andoni Iraola and Vincent Kompany are in almost exactly the same dilemma at the moment. Both managers are playing the kind of wildly expansive football that almost never works for teams of their level, and as we pass the quarter mark of the 2023/24 season it is surely only a matter of time before one of them becomes the first Premier League manager to go. Saturday’s six-pointer might be the moment that decides which is for the chop. Bournemouth are regularly caught playing out from the back or, pressing high, are simply turned and cut through, leaving them with the worst expected goals against (xGA) total in the division (21.0). Burnley, frankly, aren’t any better, their win against Luton Town the only reason alarm bells aren’t ringing louder. They have conceded the second-most goals in the division (23) and have the second-lowest xGF (Expected Goals For) (7.7).

This will be an error-strewn game and a low-quality one at that, which means the focus of analysis should be on which side is more likely to make the most of the many chances they are given inside the penalty area. Dominic Solanke and Lyle Foster are, statistically, the two most important players to their respective clubs. Solanke, with four goals and one assist, has been involved in the highest ratio of a team's goals in the division (83%), while Foster, with three goals and two assists, is second on that list (71%). In all likelihood one of Solanke or Foster will save their manager's job – and condemn the man in the opposite dugout.

A physical battle West Ham vs Everton

Sky Sports Main Event: Sunday, 13:00 BST

Home 11/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/10 Everton have been on the way up, only for defeat at Liverpool to sap their energy, while West Ham (who since the end of August have only beaten Luton and Sheffield United) are on their way down. Two somewhat unknowable teams meet this weekend in what could be a quietly crucial six-pointer: victory for West Ham would put 10 points between themselves and Everton, settling their difficult two months, but a win for the Toffees could shoot them towards mid-table.

It is likely to come down to the aerial duels. Sean Dyche almost exclusively attacks in old-school fashion down the wings, with Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil key to their recent 3-0 win over Bournemouth, while West Ham’s narrow shape can leave them vulnerable here.

In fact, Everton top the Premier League charts for crosses attempted (183) while West Ham are second from bottom for crosses allowed (223). Those crosses will be aimed at Dominic Calvert-Lewin, finally fit again and scoring, but West Ham's centre-backs are superb in the air: Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd have each won more than 60% of their aerial duels this season.

As you might expect from a Dyche versus David Moyes match, it will come down to the physical battle of thumping headers.

Battle out wide Manchester United vs Manchester City

Sky Sports Main Event: Sunday, 15:30 BST

Home 17/4 | Draw 3/1 | Away 8/13 Forget the form guide, Manchester United's continually clumsy performances, or the Andre Onana penalty save that has supposedly reset things for Erik ten Hag this season. Their last head-to-head with City at Old Trafford back in January is the most instructive way to view this one. United were 2-1 winners thanks to Ten Hag abandoning his usual principles to play a deep-lying and counter-attacking 4-5-1, in which the three central midfielders hugged tight to their counterparts in a man-to-man marking system during open play. Fred, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen stuck tight to Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Rodri respectively.

Ten Hag was at his pragmatic best last time out.

From this hunched position, United continually launched simple counter-attacks through Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes, drifting in from the right to pick up the ball between the lines to feed Marcus Rashford. It happened over and over again – until Pep Guardiola instructed one of his full-backs to move into the middle, and City regained some midfield control. Wolves’ 2-1 win over City earlier this season has provided the template for others to follow, and indeed even Arsenal did that to some extent, sitting off the Man City centre-backs and focusing on denying space in the final third. Like Wolves – and like Man Utd in January – Arsenal cut off the supply line to Erling Haaland.

Arsenal and Wolves kept Erling Haaland quiet.

Without De Bruyne, Man City lack the creativity needed to tease apart a deeper Man Utd defence, while downgrades in central midfield only add to the sense of a slower and more sideways City this season. There is a real chance United can repeat the tactics from January and open up the title race. However, there is one match-up that could throw all of this analysis into doubt. Jeremy Doku is the direct one-on-one dribbler who can unlock difficult matches, and recently Guardiola has taken to trying him on the right wing. Surely the Man City manager will start Doku there as he looks to pounce on Man Utd's biggest problem.

Injuries mean Sergio Reguilon, who was solid against FC Copenhagen in midweek, will again start at left-back, which is a pretty clear weak spot for the hosts. Should Jack Grealish start on the left and Doku on the right, Man City can use a more old-school approach to working around the outside of the deep and narrow United shell. The Reguilon versus Doku mismatch is arguably made worse by Rashford's presence on that side. He is a hard-working player but there will be plenty of occasions when, expecting a counter, he is already racing ahead of the play, only for a clumsy pass in midfield to gift the ball back to City. It is in these moments – a transition for Man City, seconds after a transition for the Red Devils – that space will open up for Doku to run straight at United's third-choice left-back.

