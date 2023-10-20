Alex Keble ( @alexkeble ) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game

Expect entertainment in Merseyside derby Liverpool v Everton

TNT Sports: Saturday, 12:30 BST

Home 1/3 | Draw 9/2 | Away 7/1 Another weekend in the dreaded early Saturday slot means Liverpool supporters will be anticipating another slow start. In their last 12:30 game they were a goal down within seven minutes at Wolves and needed a dramatic formation change, to an all-out 4-2-4, to turn it around.

Everton are savvier than Wolves and, counter-attacking down the wings through Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison, they have the right tactical plan to cause some problems. It won't exactly be a repeat of Everton's 5-1 win at Brighton last season, when they sat deep and counter-punched the high line, but the style of the game could be similar. That is especially true if Liverpool don't race out of the blocks, because an already-porous central midfield will be made to look even worse if that is the case. Liverpool are allowing 41.3 progressive passes per game in 2023/24, a huge increase on their average of 29.0 the previous year, while their progressive carries against has risen from 13.3 to 19.8 per match. In other words, opponents are finding it too easy to breeze through the lines, especially in the wide areas where Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson continue to look a little unsure in their new positions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are performing well on attacking metrics but falling short defensively

Alexander-Arnold is often caught scrambling back from central midfield to right-back while Robertson, nominally part of a back three, still occasionally roams forward, leaving Liverpool light on numbers in the transition. Robertson will miss this game - and several more besides - with a shoulder injury but his likely replacement Konstantinos Tsimikas is of a similar ilk. ALSO READ: Reds rebooted and ready or rethink required? Sean Dyche’s direct football is perfect to take advantage of this: 8.7% of Everton’s passes this season are classed as progressive - a forward pass that attempts to advance a team significantly closer to the opponent’s goal. That is the Premier League's second-highest figure behind Luton Town (11.4%). Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with three goals in his last four, will be the target as long balls are aimed towards the shaky Virgil van Dijk, with the second balls to be picked up by Dwight McNeil and summer signing Jack Harrison. Harrison, with a goal and an assist on his full debut against Bournemouth a fortnight ago, completes Everton’s front three.

The stars show how much more efficient Everton has been at putting their chances away in the past three games

All of a sudden Dyche's side are able to put their chances away, scoring nine in their last four in all competitions, and with an xGF (Expected Goals For) figure of 14.7 this season (just 0.2 short of Manchester City), Liverpool should be concerned by their rivals' goalscoring threat on the break. On the other hand, Everton have only kept a single clean sheet this season and there is very little speed in their back four, which should encourage the likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah. For that reason alone Jurgen Klopp will expect to simply outscore Everton in an uncharacteristically entertaining Merseyside derby. But the visitors' threat is far greater than it might at first appear.

Haaland’s runs vs Brighton’s chaos Man City v Brighton

Saturday, 15:00 BST

Home 4/11 | Draw 17/4 | Away 6/1 Erling Haaland has failed to score in each of his last two matches, taking just one shot in that time, and he is yet to go three in a row without a goal in the Premier League. He could not have asked for a better opponent this weekend to ensure that record stays intact. There have been 37 goals in Brighton's matches so far this season (only Granada's games have seen more in Europe’s big five leagues), largely because Roberto de Zerbi’s commitment to expansive attacking football is unshakeable. He will not change, not even for Man City – which is good news for Haaland and Pep Guardiola.

City's consecutive Premier League defeats were against very different kinds of teams and yet both Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers sat off a little, cagily ensuring there were minimal spaces for Haaland's runs. Consequently, without Kevin de Bruyne's creativity, City looked a little static in the final third. By contrast, Brighton will riskily play out no matter the strength of City's press and will come at their hosts in waves, meaning plenty of space for Guardiola's side to bounce back in style. The City manager allows more vertical ball-carrying and improvisation from his players these days, and given that Brighton face more opposition take-ons than anyone else in the league (12.6 per game), the likes of Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku should flourish. As should Haaland - who can stretch his legs behind Brighton's high line and get back to scoring goals.

Havertz can haunt wasteful Blues Chelsea v Arsenal

Sky Sports Main Event: Saturday, 17:30 BST

Home 11/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 6/5 After two frantic, high-scoring games preceding it, there's a chance the headline game on Saturday evening will be a bit of a disappointment. Mauricio Pochettino's project is clearly coming together after back-to-back league wins that have proven Chelsea were always on the right track this season. They already look like a Pochettino team, from the hybrid 4-2-3-1/3-4-3 formation to the direct Marcelo Bielsa-inspired attacking football, and yet such a young squad may continue to under-perform in both boxes. Putting four past Burnley isn't necessarily a sign that Chelsea's goalscoring issues are behind them and, after Arsenal restricted Haaland to zero shots in their 1-0 win over Man City, Nicolas Jackson doesn't appear to stand much of a chance.

Neither does Raheem Sterling, the creative driving force behind Chelsea's 4-1 win at Burnley, who is up against a powerful back four on Saturday evening.

Arsenal haven't been given enough credit for starting the 2023/24 season so well despite not once fielding their preferred forward line of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka. That looks set to continue at Stamford Bridge and, in Saka's absence, Kai Havertz should get the nod on his return to his old club. Havertz's assist for the winner against Man City could be the catalyst for improved performances from him, and certainly Mikel Arteta would be wise to replace Eddie Nketiah with Havertz in the front line. In a game unlikely to see many goals, and with Chelsea's profligacy clearly linked to their youthful naivety, it would be a fitting story should Havertz – the man who scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final – come back to haunt them.