Klopp v Pep Keble

Alex Keble's FA Cup match-ups: Reds to run riot at Old Trafford?

By Alex Keble
08:46 · FRI March 15, 2024
  • Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

Guardiola’s narrows lines v Isak-led counter-attacks

Manchester City’s 3-2 win at St James Park back in January gives us a good indication of how this match will go.

Newcastle have been porous through central midfield for quite some time, and Pep Guardiola looked to capitalise on that by deploying unusually narrow attacking lines, sticking Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden into such narrow positions that he didn’t have a single winger on the pitch.

It worked superbly, tearing through Newcastle for long periods of the game, with Doku, Foden, and Julien Alvarez easily dominating the number ten space, which Eddie Howe’s side tend to leave far too open as the midfielders push up and the defence drop back. Having Kevin de Bruyne available from the start only increases the likelihood of Guardiola doing something similar.

Man City

But Howe has tweaked things a little. Newcastle have finally become more reactive, playing a deeper defensive line to help squeeze the space in midfield, compressing those lines together in the hope of preventing porousness through the middle. Even so, both Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk danced through the middle to score goals for Chelsea on Monday night.

If there is hope for the visitors, it is through Alexander Isak, who will drift into the right-hand channel in the hope of holding up the ball when counter-attacking opportunities arise. Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon have the pace to get behind the Man City full-backs, should Guardiola deploy them high to counter-balance all those bodies centrally.

Isak

Unfortunately for Newcastle fans, as soon as this began to happen last time the teams faced – with Newcastle taking a 2-1 lead – Guardiola dropped Kyle Walker deeper and shut down their breaks. Man City will have learnt from their errors that time and, at home, will exert control far more effectively.

Ten Hag’s 4-4-2 v Diaz & Nunez

The broad tactical pattern of this match is relatively easy to predict. Erik ten Hag knows that to press hard against the big teams is to allow them to easily evade his haphazard shape and pour forward at will, suggesting he will instruct his players to soak up pressure in a safer 4-4-2.

But it isn’t actually very safe at all. In the 2-0 victory over Everton (the latest example of United looking clueless and winning despite being outplayed), we saw Dwight McNeil dominate the left-hand side because Alejandro Garnacho almost never tracks back while Casemiro bizarrely drops into the defensive line.

It is opening an enormous diagonal line of space on the pitch: Garnacho too high, Casemiro too low, and poor Kobbie Mainoo overwhelmed on his own in the middle. If that problem persists, Liverpool should be able to take total control of this match, revelling in all that midfield space on the left, where Dominic Szoboszlai plays.

Luis Diaz

Of even greater danger to Man Utd is the relationship between Luis Diaz, buzzing around on the left, and Darwin Nunez, constantly making runs for Diaz to find. These two will be operating in precisely the diagonal line that United left hopelessly open against Everton.

It must be acknowledged that Garnacho’s high starting position is a deliberate ploy from Ten Hag, who wants to counter-attack through the 19-year-old and Marcus Rashford on the other side. If Liverpool are sloppy in possession, these two will of course find space behind the Liverpool full- backs, and yet the only real danger is in the transition.

Heatmap

Liverpool are by far the more organised and energetic side. They should make light work of United, provided they cast off the hesitancy with which they have sometimes approached this rivalry under Klopp. Play as the rightful favourites, and Man Utd stand no chance.

