The Serbia international’s 28th-minute penalty was his 32nd league goal of the campaign, one more than Ivan Toney’s previous mark.

Mitrovic struck from the spot after being fouled by Harrison Burrows, and he took his tally to 33 within 17 minutes of the restart when he converted Neeskens Kebano’s cross as his side bounced back from Saturday’s home defeat by Huddersfield with Jack Marriott’s late effort providing scant consolation.

The win left the Cottagers nine points clear at the top of the table, although having played two games more than second-placed Bournemouth.