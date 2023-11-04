Aldershot hammer Swindon 7-4 in FA Cup meeting despite being 11/2 outsiders

Aldershot secured a remarkable FA Cup first round victory on Saturday as they hammered Swindon 7-4.

The Shots - currently 7th in the National League table - were priced as the 11/2 outsiders for the visit to a team in the division above. Yet they found themselves 4-0 up at the break, with striker Jack Barham grabbing a brace within the opening four minutes.

Yes, that really just happened.



WE'RE INTO THE FA CUP SECOND ROUND!



#TheShots❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/1dwUqjiAUU — Aldershot Town FC (@OfficialShots) November 4, 2023

The half-time team talk did little for Swindon, as Aldershot held a 6-0 advantage in the 51st minute - their other striker Lorent Tolaj netting his second alongside an effort from centre-back Cian Harries. Barham then headed in his hat-trick just before the hour mark, with Josh Stokes seeing an eighth chalked off for offside, before Dan Kemp's late brace allowed for sarcastic celebration from the otherwise stunned home support. Incredibly, Swindon scored two more in added time but the result was already secure for the visitors - capping off a memorable FA Cup contest.