Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Swindon boss Michael Flynn

Aldershot hammer Swindon 7-4 in FA Cup meeting despite being 11/2 outsiders

By Tom Carnduff
17:02 · SAT November 04, 2023

Aldershot secured a remarkable FA Cup first round victory on Saturday as they hammered Swindon 7-4.

The Shots - currently 7th in the National League table - were priced as the 11/2 outsiders for the visit to a team in the division above.

Yet they found themselves 4-0 up at the break, with striker Jack Barham grabbing a brace within the opening four minutes.

The half-time team talk did little for Swindon, as Aldershot held a 6-0 advantage in the 51st minute - their other striker Lorent Tolaj netting his second alongside an effort from centre-back Cian Harries.

Barham then headed in his hat-trick just before the hour mark, with Josh Stokes seeing an eighth chalked off for offside, before Dan Kemp's late brace allowed for sarcastic celebration from the otherwise stunned home support.

Incredibly, Swindon scored two more in added time but the result was already secure for the visitors - capping off a memorable FA Cup contest.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS