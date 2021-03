Albania v England: World Cup qualifier should now go ahead after security issue solved

The Albanian Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday it had been informed that local police could not guarantee the safety of the teams.

The county’s state police later issued a statement saying they had taken the relevant precautions for the match.

“The state police assures the citizens that it has taken all measures to guarantee order and security for the international football match between Albania and England,” read the statement.

The Albanian Football Association (AFA) had feared they would be forced to cancel the match, a move they described as having “catastrophic” consequences for the nation’s image.

A spokesperson for the FA had said: “We will continue to liaise with the relevant authorities.”

The issue arose after the AFA requested a restricted number of fans vaccinated against Covid-19 be permitted to attend the game.

This was rejected by government and the Group I match at the Air Albania Stadium is to be played behind closed doors.

Yet with no other lockdown measures currently in place in Albania, the area around the stadium could be busy.

The original AFA statement read: “Today in the Albanian Football Federation a letter arrived from the local police directorate of Tirana which states that the structures of the local police directorate of Tirana do not guarantee the taking of measures before, during and after the Albania-England match on March 28.