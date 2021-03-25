Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Live
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
England's World Cup qualifier against Albania is at risk of being cancelled

Albania v England: FA liaising with authorities amid talk World Cup qualifier could be cancelled

By Sporting Life
15:47 · THU March 25, 2021

The Football Association is liaising closely with its Albanian counterpart following suggestions England’s World Cup qualifier in Tirana on Sunday is at risk of being called off.

The Albanian Football Association has issued a statement saying it has been informed by local police that the force cannot guarantee the safety of the teams.

The AFA has called for authorities to address the issue as a matter of urgency as cancellation of the fixture would be “catastrophic” for the image of Albania and its football.

A spokesperson for the FA said: “We will continue to liaise with the relevant authorities.”

Click here for our best bets and betting tips for World Cup qualifying

The issue has arisen after the AFA requested a restricted number of fans vaccinated against Covid-19 be permitted to attend the game.

This was rejected by government and the Group I match at the Air Albania Stadium is to be played behind closed doors.

Yet with no other lockdown measures currently in place in Albania, the area around the stadium could be busy.

The AFA statement read: “Today in the Albanian Football Federation a letter arrived from the local police directorate of Tirana which states that the structures of the local police directorate of Tirana do not guarantee the taking of measures before, during and after the Albania-England match on March 28.

Click here for our England v San Marino match preview with best bets

“Faced with the situation where the state authorities did not react after the request of the Albanian Football Federation for the release of spaces on the perimeter of the national stadium, we request urgent response of these structures.

“The cancellation of the Albania-England match scheduled to be played at Air Albania Stadium would have catastrophic consequences for the image of our country, the national team and in general for Albanian football.”

The England squad are due to travel to Albania on Saturday after opening their campaign against San Marino at Wembley on Thursday. Albania are also in action on Thursday away to Andorra.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips