Tottenham Hotspur have been cut into odds-on favourites to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore before the January transfer window closes.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made clear his desire for the club to improve the squad this month, with the Italian demanding that the club match his ambition in order for him to remain in north London.
The Italian, who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and only has 18 months on his deal, has already made it clear how far he thinks Spurs are from challenging for top honours.
In response Tottenham have reportedly prioritised trying to make three key signings during this month's transfer window following a no-holds-barred meeting between chairman Daniel Levy, managing director of football Fabio Paratici and Conte, with Traore apparently one of those targets.
Traore is yet to record a goal or an assist in the Premier League this term and is far from a regular started under new manager Bruno Lage.
Eight of his appearances have come from the bench, and it is thought a move to Tottenham could reignite his career, particularly playing in Conte's 3-5-2 system.
Tottenham are reportedly willing to sell Steven Bergwijn for the right price in order to help fund the deal.
