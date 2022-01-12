Tottenham Hotspur have been cut into odds-on favourites to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore before the January transfer window closes.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has made clear his desire for the club to improve the squad this month, with the Italian demanding that the club match his ambition in order for him to remain in north London. The Italian, who took over from Nuno Espirito Santo in November and only has 18 months on his deal, has already made it clear how far he thinks Spurs are from challenging for top honours.

Adama Traore - to sign for before 3rd February 2022 (odds via Sky Bet) Tottenham - 8/11

Chelsea, Newcastle - 12/1

Liverpool - 20/1

West Ham - 25/1

Barcelona, Manchester United - 33/1 Odds correct at 1130 GMT (12/01/22)