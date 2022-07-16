Sporting Life
Women's Euro rolling acca

Accumulator tips: Women’s Euros group stage round three

By Sporting Life
09:05 · SAT July 16, 2022

For the final set of group games, we pick out a result and over 2.5 goals based accumulator boosted by Sky Bet.

  • Backing to 1pt stakes the Sporting Life Acca is +21pts across the 21/22 season
  • Follow Sporting Life-Infogol: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

BACK OUR ENHANCED 9/1 ACCA WITH SKY BET

  • Spain to win and over 2.5 goals in the match
  • Germany to win and over 2.5 goals in the match
  • Netherlands to win and over 2.5 goals in the match
  • France and over 2.5 goals in the match

The first match of the rolling acca kicks-offs at 20:00 BST on Saturday 16th July, with the final leg kicking off on Monday 18th July at 20:00 BST.

SPAIN know they a positive result against Denmark if they are to progress to the knockout stages of the tournament. They may have been beaten 2-0 by Germany last time out but they secured a 4-1 victory over Finland in their first contest.

GERMANY's campaign has been one of success so far with two victories and six goals scored. Finland may have lost twice but did find the net as they lost to Spain - although Germany could well cover the over 2.5 line themselves.

Onto Sunday where the NETHERLANDS can secure top spot in Group C with a win over Switzerland. Both sides have seen seven goals across their first two games with the over 2.5 line being hit in both of Switzerland's contests so far.

And finally, FRANCE have been one of the eye-catching teams of the tournament so far and should have scored more than twice against Belgium last time out. They have seven goals across their group games so far and should secure a comfortable win against Iceland.

Daily best bets and punting guide for Women's Euros

Odds correct at 0900 BST (16/07/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS