Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock

Aberdeen set to appoint Neil Warnock as interim manager

By Sporting Life
16:07 · SUN February 04, 2024

Aberdeen are set to appoint Neil Warnock as their interim manager until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Dons are reported to be in advanced talks with the 75-year-old as they look for a short-term replacement for Barry Robson.

Robson followed Derek McInnes, Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin in leaving the position of Aberdeen manager around this time of the year in four seasons running and the club look set to take their time over their next long-term appointment.

Warnock has long stated he wanted to manage in Scotland and has an affection for Morton given he has a home in Dunoon, across the Firth of Clyde from Greenock. He revealed last year that he thought he was once close to getting the Hearts job.

Warnock came out of retirement 12 months ago to return to Huddersfield and steer them from second bottom to safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

The former Leeds, Sheffield United and Cardiff manager departed in September with his work done and did not rule out restarting his career.

FOOTBALL TIPS