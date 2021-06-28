Super 6 Extra tips and 9/1 RequestABet: Euro 2020 - England v Germany

The Super 6 Extra round continues on Tuesday with England v Germany in focus and Tom Carnduff has tips for each category alongside a 9/1 RequestABet, looking to back up Saturday's winner.

England 1-1 Germany HT SCORE: England 0-0 Germany

England 0-0 Germany FIRST GOALSCORER: Harry Kane

Harry Kane FIRST CARD: Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips TOTAL CORNERS: 9

9 MAN OF THE MATCH: Harry Kane

Harry Kane POSSESSION: ENG 51% - 49% GER

Full-time score: England 1-1 Germany This is the closest round of 16 tie in terms of the Infogol model's predictions. England have a 52% chance of progression - no winning side saw a smaller percentage at this stage. Both teams are evenly matched and it wouldn't be a surprise whatsoever to see this game go beyond 90 minutes. The cliche of England's luck on penalties against Germany may worry Three Lions fans in this fixture - but it may be the way this tie is settled given how close the two sides are. While England didn't concede in the group stages, they could count themselves lucky to have zero in that column given how they finished on 1.7 xGA. Germany can capitalise on that.

Half-time score: England 0-0 Germany England games are hardly going to be high-scoring in this tournament and 0-0 was the half-time scoreline in two of their three group stage outings. We can expect the same here. An own goal was the only thing separating France and Germany at the break - ultimately resulting in the world champions securing all three points - while Hungary held an unlikely but narrow lead at half-time of their meeting. We can expect the first 45 minutes to be largely tense with no goals scored.

First goalscorer: Harry Kane The issue of scoring the first goal has been present for Germany throughout the tournament and - despite his struggles so far - Harry Kane has every chance of grabbing the first here. Die Mannschaft have conceded first in all three of their games so far and England will be hopeful of extending that run to four. Kane may have been quiet by his usual standards but an Expected Goals (xG) figure of 1.43 from five shots shows that he could have had a couple on his tally by this point. It would be a shock to see him finish the tournament without one.

First card: Kalvin Phillips Kalvin Phillips has played every single minute of the tournament so far for England and his performances in the heart of midfield have drawn admirers from across the continent. The statistics show how his fouls have broken down opposition attacks though and that could catch the referee's attention - he's seen an average of 2.3 fouls per game so far. It's a fairly even split across the games with at least two in each. It's not a massive surprise when we factor in the ten yellows earned in the Premier League from an average of 1.6 fouls per 90 minutes.

Total corners: 9 Since flagging up that England games rarely see double figures in the corner count, the Three Lions had at least ten in both games against Czech Republic and Scotland. Germany's corner count has been more consistent though. They saw eight against France, nine against Portugal and seven in the draw with Hungary. We're playing to Germany's averages a little more here but backing the corner count to just fall short of the ten marker.

Man of the Match: Harry Kane UEFA's 'Star of the Match' awards have tended to favour goalscorers in certain games so far and a Kane goal in what will eventually become an England victory will see him strongly in contention. It's a factor always worth considering in what is an opinion-based award and his quiet tournament so far will also be brought into that if he can get himself onto the scoresheet.

Possession: 51% - 49% Both sides have seen more of the ball in every game they've played at the tournament so far. We shouldn't expect either team to be happy letting the other take control in this area. England had a close 52% to 48% in their favour against Croatia and we should expect this game to reflect that. It should be extremely close but the Three Lions may just edge it with home advantage.

