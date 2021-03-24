Football accumulator tips: 9/1 Goalscorer Price Boost | Thursday March 25

Our expert tipsters pick out a goalscorer treble for Thursday night's World Cup qualifiers, boosted to 9/1 by Sky Bet.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC to score anytime in Sweden v Georgia

Germany come into this first World Cup qualifier on the back of a 6-0 thrashing against Spain in the Nations League, but while it has been difficult for the Germans to find the consistency that took them to World Cup success in 2014, there is an exciting generation of talent coming through for Die Mannschaft. One of those players is SERGE GNABRY. The Bayern Munich forward has been in fantastic form domestically this season, as well as lighting it up on the International stage for Germany, having scored 14 times in 17 appearances. Iceland are Germany’s opponents, and they aren’t the same team that knocked England out of the 2016 Euros. The Icemen have lost five consecutive matches, conceding 13 in that time, so Gnabry has a great chance of getting on the scoresheet for his country again.

Zlat is back. Sweden’s all-time record goalscorer has come out of international retirement, and that of course is ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC. The big frontman has scored 62 international goals in 116 games, and if he can bring his club form with AC Milan to the international stage, then Georgia should be very worried. Ibra has scored 15 goals in 15 Serie A appearances this season, while averaging a staggering 1.15 expected goals per 95 minutes (xG/95), which shows just how regularly he is getting in excellent scoring positions. Sweden fans should be excited.

Spain’s off-field managerial issues took centre stage for some time, but La Roja’s football did all the talking the last time they took to the field, as they thrashed Germany 6-0 in the Nations League. FERRAN TORRES scored a hat-trick on that occasion, and while he hasn’t featured as often as he would perhaps like for Manchester City this season, he suits Luis Enrique’s system incredibly well. While opponents Greece have lost just one of 11 international matches, the only side they played that sat inside the top 50 in FIFA’s World Rankings during that run was Austria, and they are the team who inflicted the defeat. Spain represent a giant step up for the Greeks, and Torres can contribute to a home win.

