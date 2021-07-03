Sporting Life
Raheem Sterling is the new favourite to be Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament
Raheem Sterling is the new favourite for Best Player of the Tournament

Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament odds: Raheem Sterling favourite after shortening from 66/1

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:53 · SAT July 03, 2021

After hitting as big as 66/1 to win the Best Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling now heads the betting at 9/2.

The English forward has scored three times in four games for the Three Lions, with all three goals being crucial.

He scored the only goal in both matches against Croatia and the Czech Republic, before netting the opener in the round of 16 clash with Germany.

The importance of Sterling’s goals have seen him receive plenty of deserved plaudits, and have also seen his price crash in the Player of the Tournament betting market.

Download the Sporting Life app!

UEFA Euro 2020 Best Player of the Tournament odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Raheem Sterling - 9/2
  • Lorenzo Insigne - 7/1
  • Simon Kjaer - 9/1
  • Jorginho - 10/1
  • Sergio Busquets - 12/1
  • Jack Grealish - 14/1
  • Nicola Barella - 16/1

Odds correct as of 1550 BST (03/07/21)

Priced at around 40/1 pre-tournament, Sterling’s odds shortened to the 20/1 mark after netting the winner in England’s opener, before jumping to 66/1 generally by the end of the group stage.

The price has plummeted since, shortening to 25/1 before the clash with Germany as a result of France’s exit, which saw fancied players such as N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba's tournaments ended.

Sterling’s goal and England’s win over Germany saw his price hit single figures across the market, with a best price of 9/1 available.

He has since traded as short as 5/1 with a few firms, making him the new favourite in the market, and that price shortened again after Belgium's exit to Italy saw Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne odds jump massively.

Raheem Sterling's statistics for England

UEFA Euro 2020 Golden Boot odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (5 goals) - 4/6
  • Patrik Schick (4 goals) - 9/2
  • Raheem Sterling (3 goals) - 11/2
  • Harry Kane (1 goal) - 16/1
  • Ciro Immobile (2 goals) - 20/1
  • Alvaro Morata (2 goals) - 50/1

Odds correct as of 1550 BST (03/07/21)

Sterling’s three goals also means he is tied-third in the Golden Boot race.

Patrik Schick is the only player above him in the standings who remains in the competition, so Sterling’s price has also crashed in this market. Generally a 100/1 shot pre-tournament, Sterling is now as short as 5/1 in places, with a best price of 13/2.

There is a real possibility that Sterling could scoop both awards if he continues to hit the net and perform to the same levels.

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal against Germany
CLICK TO READ: How Sterling became England's hero

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

