Canada secured qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
2022 World Cup: Who has already qualified for Qatar and who can still make it?

By Sporting Life
14:59 · MON March 28, 2022

With less than eight months until the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we take a look at who has booked their place at the tournament and who can still qualify.

UEFA

QUALIFIED (10/13)

  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • Belgium
  • France
  • Croatia
  • Spain
  • Serbia
  • England
  • Switzerland
  • Netherlands

CAN STILL QUALIFY

The final three places at Qatar will be decided by play-offs, with the winners of each path progressing to the World Cup. We will know two of the three teams on Tuesday 29th March, but will have to wait until June to find out the third and final UEFA representative.

Wales await the winners of Scotland v Ukraine, which was postponed in March.

  • Poland
  • Sweden
  • Portugal
  • North Macedonia
  • Scotland
  • Ukraine
  • Wales
CONMEBOL (South America)

QUALIFIED

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Ecuador
  • Uruguay

CAN STILL QUALIFY

The four automatic qualification places have been filled in South America, with just the intercontinental play-off spot up for grabs. Three teams still have a chance of claiming that lifeline, and whoever does finish fifth in the standings will face the the team who wins the Asian qualifying play-offs for a spot at the World Cup.

  • Peru
  • Colombia
  • Chile

AFRICA

QUALIFIED

  • None

CAN STILL QUALIFY

Africa's five slots at the World Cup are decided by two-legged matches, with the winner of each progressing to Qatar. The second leg of the ties are to be held on Tuesday 29th March.

  • Cameroon
  • Algeria
  • DR Congo
  • Morocco
  • Egypt
  • Senegal
  • Ghana
  • Nigeria
  • Mali
  • Tunisia
ASIA

QUALIFIED

  • Qatar (as hosts)
  • IR Iran
  • South Korea
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Japan

CAN STILL QUALIFY

Automatic qualification has been sorted in Asia, with four nations, plus hosts Qatar, in the hat for the 2022 World Cup. All that remains is deciding who will represent AFC in the intercontinental play-off against the CONMEBOL representatives for a spot at the tournament. Australia will face one of UAE, Iraq or Lebanon in the Asian play-off to determine who plays the fifth ranked South American side.

  • Australia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Iraq
  • Lebanon

CONCACAF (North America)

QUALIFIED

  • Canada

CAN STILL QUALIFY

One qualifying berth is certain heading into the final round of matches, with the other two between the USA, Mexico and Costa Rica - though the latter need a big goal swing in order to advance to the World Cup automatically. The fourth placed team in the group stage will get a second chance to make it to Qatar, facing the winners of the Oceania region for a chance to be in the hat.

  • United States
  • Mexico
  • Costa Rica

OCEANIA

QUALIFIED

  • None

CAN STILL QUALIFY

It's a straight shootout between Solomon Islands and New Zealand, with the winner of that match taking on the fourth placed team from CONCACAF in another inter-continental play-off match, with the victor advancing to Qatar.

  • Solomon Islands
  • New Zealand

