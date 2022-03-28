With less than eight months until the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we take a look at who has booked their place at the tournament and who can still qualify.

UEFA QUALIFIED (10/13) Germany

Denmark

Belgium

France

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands CAN STILL QUALIFY The final three places at Qatar will be decided by play-offs, with the winners of each path progressing to the World Cup. We will know two of the three teams on Tuesday 29th March, but will have to wait until June to find out the third and final UEFA representative. Wales await the winners of Scotland v Ukraine, which was postponed in March. Poland

Sweden

Portugal

North Macedonia

Scotland

Ukraine

Wales

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

CONMEBOL (South America) QUALIFIED Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay CAN STILL QUALIFY The four automatic qualification places have been filled in South America, with just the intercontinental play-off spot up for grabs. Three teams still have a chance of claiming that lifeline, and whoever does finish fifth in the standings will face the the team who wins the Asian qualifying play-offs for a spot at the World Cup. Peru

Colombia

Chile AFRICA QUALIFIED None CAN STILL QUALIFY Africa's five slots at the World Cup are decided by two-legged matches, with the winner of each progressing to Qatar. The second leg of the ties are to be held on Tuesday 29th March. Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Morocco

Egypt

Senegal

Ghana

Nigeria

Mali

Tunisia