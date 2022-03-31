Sporting Life
Gareth Southgate signs new England contract

2022 World Cup: Who has already qualified for Qatar and who can still make it?

By Sporting Life
13:55 · THU March 31, 2022

With less than eight months until the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we take a look at who has booked their place at the tournament, who can still qualify and which pot each team is in for the draw.

UEFA

QUALIFIED (12/13)

  • Germany - Pot 2
  • Denmark - Pot 2
  • Belgium - Pot 1
  • France - Pot 1
  • Croatia - Pot 2
  • Spain - Pot 1
  • Serbia - Pot 3
  • England - Pot 1
  • Switzerland - Pot 2
  • Netherlands - Pot 2
  • Poland - Pot 3
  • Portugal - Pot 1

CAN STILL QUALIFY

The final place at Qatar will be decided by a play-off in June. Wales await the winners of Scotland v Ukraine, which was postponed in March.

  • Scotland - Pot 4 (if qualify)
  • Ukraine - Pot 4 (if qualify)
  • Wales - Pot 4 (if qualify)
CONMEBOL (South America)

QUALIFIED

  • Brazil - Pot 1
  • Argentina - Pot 1
  • Ecuador - Pot 4
  • Uruguay - Pot 2

CAN STILL QUALIFY

The four automatic qualification places have been filled in South America. Peru are the team who finished fifth in qualifying so are set to play in the intercontinental play-off against either Australia or the UAE for a World Cup berth.

  • Peru - Pot 4 (if qualify)

AFRICA

QUALIFIED

  • Senegal - Pot 3
  • Ghana - Pot 4
  • Tunisia - Pot 3
  • Morocco - Pot 3
  • Cameroon - Pot 4
ASIA

QUALIFIED

  • Qatar (as hosts) - Pot 1
  • Iran - Pot 3
  • South Korea - Pot 3
  • Saudi Arabia - Pot 4
  • Japan - Pot 3

CAN STILL QUALIFY

Automatic qualification is sorted in Asia, with four nations, plus hosts Qatar, in the hat for the 2022 World Cup. Australia and the UAE will do battle in June to decide will represent AFC in the intercontinental play-off against Peru for a spot at the tournament.

  • Australia - Pot 4 (if qualify)
  • United Arab Emirates - Pot 4 (if qualify)

CONCACAF (North America)

QUALIFIED

  • Canada - Pot 4
  • United States - Pot 2
  • Mexico - Pot 2

CAN STILL QUALIFY

Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the group stage, will get a second chance to make it to Qatar, facing the winners of the Oceania region for a chance to be in the hat.

  • Costa Rica - Pot 4 (if qualify)

OCEANIA

QUALIFIED

  • None

CAN STILL QUALIFY

New Zealand won the straight shootout between themselves and the Solomon Islands, so face Costa Rica in an inter-continental play-off match, with the victor advancing to the World Cup.

  • New Zealand - Pot 4 (if qualify)

FOOTBALL TIPS