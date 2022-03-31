The final place at Qatar will be decided by a play-off in June. Wales await the winners of Scotland v Ukraine, which was postponed in March.

The four automatic qualification places have been filled in South America. Peru are the team who finished fifth in qualifying so are set to play in the intercontinental play-off against either Australia or the UAE for a World Cup berth.

ASIA

QUALIFIED

Qatar (as hosts) - Pot 1

Iran - Pot 3

South Korea - Pot 3

Saudi Arabia - Pot 4

Japan - Pot 3

CAN STILL QUALIFY

Automatic qualification is sorted in Asia, with four nations, plus hosts Qatar, in the hat for the 2022 World Cup. Australia and the UAE will do battle in June to decide will represent AFC in the intercontinental play-off against Peru for a spot at the tournament.

Australia - Pot 4 (if qualify)

United Arab Emirates - Pot 4 (if qualify)

CONCACAF (North America)

QUALIFIED

Canada - Pot 4

United States - Pot 2

Mexico - Pot 2

CAN STILL QUALIFY

Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the group stage, will get a second chance to make it to Qatar, facing the winners of the Oceania region for a chance to be in the hat.

Costa Rica - Pot 4 (if qualify)

OCEANIA

QUALIFIED

None

CAN STILL QUALIFY

New Zealand won the straight shootout between themselves and the Solomon Islands, so face Costa Rica in an inter-continental play-off match, with the victor advancing to the World Cup.