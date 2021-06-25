Super 6 Extra tips and RequestABet: Euro 2020 - Wales v Denmark

Joe Rindl makes his Super 6 Extra predictions for Wales v Denmark - with full-time score, first goalscorer and more discussed.

Full-time score: Wales 0 -1 Denmark Wales have done incredibly well to get to this stage, but they are surely out of their depth against Denmark. The Dragons recorded a meagre 41% of possession against Switzerland and created just an 18% share of the Expected Goals (xG: WAL 0.57 - 2.60 SUI) in their opening group game. They may have bounced back with their 2-0 win over Turkey but against Italy they stuttered to a 1-0 defeat and garnered an xG total of just 0.59. Denmark have been far more consistent, winning the xG battle in all three of their group stage fixtures. That includes edging out Belgium 1.99 to 0.82, a game they lost 2-1. Against Wales, the data tells us Denmark should be strong favourites.

Half-time score: Wales 0-1 Denmark Of Wales’ three goals scored at Euro 2020, only one has been in the first half and even that was a late finish, with Aaron Ramsey finding the net against Turkey in the 42nd minute. At the back, Rob Page’s side are 50-50 with one goal conceded in the first-half against Italy and another conceded against the Swiss in the second. Denmark on the other hand are a team who like to have their noses in front at the break. They have been leading at half-time in their last two games, against Russia and Belgium, while an incredible seven of their previous 11 fixtures coming into the Euros saw the Danes ahead at half-time. I'm going with the form choice. I expect Denmark to be in front after 45 minutes.

First goalscorer: Yussuf Poulsen If anybody is going to open the scoring for Denmark it’s Yussuf Poulsen. The RB Leipzig forward has scored in his last two matches at the Euros and has found the net in three of his past five games for the national side. He’ll be leading the line for Kasper Hjulmand’s side on Saturday.

First card: Joe Rodon I’d have to go with Joe Rodon to collect the first booking. He’s the only Wales defender not to have been carded in the tournament so far. With two yellow cards enough for a one-match suspension, he’ll be the sole Welshman willing to take an early risk against a pacey Denmark attack. Rodon has a tackle success rate at this year’s Euros of just 20%, to be honest I’m quite shocked he hasn't been shown a yellow already.

Total corners: 12 Wales’ match with Italy involved eight corners (7-1 to Italy), their game with Turkey had 17 (10-7 to Turkey) and their fixture with Switzerland saw 16 (12-4 to Switzerland). Thankfully, Denmark show a little bit more consistency with their group stage games seeing a total of nine, eight and six corners respectively. Let’s go for some middle ground between Denmark's conservative numbers and Wales’ set-piece-fests and settle on 12 corners for this knockout tie.

Man of the Match: Yussuf Poulsen A goal will help Poulsen’s case in the man of the match selection. The talisman has been on target in every game but Denmark’s opener. A third goal on the bounce and he may finally start to get the praise his recent performances have deserved.

Possession: Wales 41%-59% Denmark Tom Carnduff got the possession stats spot on for England’s game with the Czech Republic with a solid 58-42 in favour of the Three Lions. No pressure on me then! Wales have been second-best in the possession stats for every game at this year's championships while Denmark have only been bettered once, against highly-rated Belgium. I expect form to continue and Denmark to have most of the ball and territory in this match-up too. I’m going with 59-41 in favour of the Dane's, the same figure Wales trailed by when they were out-played by Switzerland in their opening group game.

