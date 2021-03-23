Football accumulator tips: 10/1 Goalscorer Price Boost | Wednesday March 24

Despite struggling to gain positive results in their Nations League group, scoring goals has not been a problem for Croatia recently, netting 14 times in their last eight international fixtures. ANDREJ KRAMARIC has been in scorching form for Hoffenheim this season, scoring 19 goals in 27 appearances.

Given the service he is likely to be provided by the string of talent in Croatia's midfield, Kramarić looks a good bet to bag a 15th goal for his country against an average Slovenia team.

What more can be said about KYLIAN MBAPPE? The 22-year-old World Cup-winner continues to be one of the most electrifying players in the world, confirming his current form with a vital brace in PSG’s 4-2 win over title rivals Lyon at the weekend.

France face a Ukraine side they beat 7-1 in a friendly last year, with Mbappé grabbing a goal in that game despite limited minutes. It will undoubtedly be a tighter fixture this time around given the stakes involved, but, considering Mbappé’s goal contribution for his club this season, it wouldn’t be of little surprise to see his name on the scoresheet at the end of this match.

Although he won’t be on penalty or free-kick duty, Manchester United’s BRUNO FERNANDES looks value to grab a goal in Portugal’s opening World Cup qualifying group match against minnows Azerbaijan. Somewhat surprisingly, he has only managed to score twice for his national team, but this represents an excellent opportunity to add to that tally.

With Portugal expected to dominate, Fernandes should find himself in advanced positions for much of the game, and we’ve already seen the quality he possesses in such areas in what has been a stellar season at club level.