Real Zaragoza v Real Madrid

Real Zaragoza v Real MadridSpanish Copa Del Rey at La Romareda
29-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 33,608REF: J González González
Real Zaragoza
0 - 4
FT
HT: 0-2
Real Madrid
Raphael Varane 6'
Lucas Vázquez Iglesias 32'
Vinícius Júnior 72'
Karim Benzema 79'
- Match ends, Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 4.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 4.
- 90+2'Offside, Real Zaragoza. Álex Blanco tries a through ball, but Shinji Kagawa is caught offside.
- 90+2'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pichu Atienza.
- 90+1'Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
- 90+1'Raúl Guti (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
- 88'Attempt missed. Raúl Guti (Real Zaragoza) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Íñigo Eguaras.
- 87'Corner, Real Zaragoza. Conceded by Marcelo.
- 86'Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 86'James Igbekeme (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Attempt missed. Álex Blanco (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Enrique Clemente.
- 84'Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Brahim Díaz.
- 84'Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl Guti.
- 82'Attempt missed. Brahim Díaz (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelo.
- 82'Attempt missed. Álex Blanco (Real Zaragoza) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
- 79'Goal! Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
- 79'Attempt saved. Álex Blanco (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raúl Guti.
- 78'Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 76'Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
- 76'Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Offside, Real Madrid. James Rodríguez tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
- 74'Substitution, Real Zaragoza. Raúl Guti replaces Alberto Soro.
- 73'Substitution, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema replaces Luka Jovic.
- 73'Substitution, Real Madrid. Brahim Díaz replaces Vinícius Júnior.
- 72'Goal! Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 3. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Rodríguez with a through ball.
- 70'Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 68'Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Sergio Ramos.
- 64'Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Alberto Soro (Real Zaragoza).
- 63'Attempt missed. Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Enrique Clemente.
- 60'Attempt missed. James Igbekeme (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Íñigo Eguaras with a headed pass.
- 59'Corner, Real Zaragoza. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
- 59'Substitution, Real Zaragoza. Álex Blanco replaces André Pereira.
- 58'Substitution, Real Zaragoza. Luis Suárez replaces Miguel Linares.
- 58'Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Raphael Varane with a cross following a corner.
- 57'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Íñigo Eguaras.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
- 57'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Julián Delmás.
- 53'Foul by Enrique Clemente (Real Zaragoza).
- 53'Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
- 47'Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.
- 46'Hand ball by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
- 45'Second Half begins Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 2.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 2.
- 45+1'Offside, Real Zaragoza. Simone Grippo tries a through ball, but André Pereira is caught offside.
- 45'Attempt blocked. Miguel Linares (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Soro.
- 42'Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
- 42'Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
- 39'Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
- 32'Goal! Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 2. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 30'Corner, Real Zaragoza. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
- 30'Attempt blocked. Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Pereira.
- 29'Offside, Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
- 27'Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
- 25'Hand ball by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
- 23'Corner, Real Zaragoza. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
- 23'Attempt saved. Shinji Kagawa (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alberto Soro.
- 23'Attempt missed. Íñigo Eguaras (Real Zaragoza) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
- 22'Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
- 22'Alberto Soro (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Offside, Real Zaragoza. André Pereira tries a through ball, but Alberto Soro is caught offside.
- 21'Attempt blocked. André Pereira (Real Zaragoza) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Shinji Kagawa.
- 20'Corner, Real Zaragoza. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
- 19'Corner, Real Zaragoza. Conceded by Vinícius Júnior.
- 18'Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
- 18'Íñigo Eguaras (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by James Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
- 17'Simone Grippo (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Íñigo Eguaras (Real Zaragoza).
- 14'Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
- 14'Miguel Linares (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by André Pereira.
- 12'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro Ratón.
- 12'Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.
- 11'Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
- 11'Julián Delmás (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
- 8'André Pereira (Real Zaragoza) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Goal! Real Zaragoza 0, Real Madrid 1. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
- 5'Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Enrique Clemente.
- 5'Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 5'Foul by Julián Delmás (Real Zaragoza).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.