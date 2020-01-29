Cultural Leonesa v Valencia CF

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Reino de León
29-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 12,448REF: V Pizarro Gómez

Cultural Leonesa

0 - 0
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 0-0

Valencia CF

Valencia CF win 4-2 on penalties
  • FT
    Match ends, Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(4).
  • 120+7'
    Penalty Shootout ends, Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(4).
  • 120+6'
    Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(4). Daniel Parejo (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 120+6'
    Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(3). Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+5'
    Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(1), Valencia 0(3). Maxi Gómez (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 120+4'
    Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(1), Valencia 0(2). Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+3'
    Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0(2). Carlos Soler (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+2'
    Penalty saved! Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 120+2'
    Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0(1). Francis Coquelin (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
  • 120+1'
    Penalty saved! Juan Carlos Menudo Domínguez (Cultural Leonesa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 120'
    Penalty Shootout begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 120'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 120'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
  • 120'
    Attempt blocked. Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Gayá.
  • 118'
    Yellow Card
    Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
  • 118'
    Yellow Card
    Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 118'
    Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 118'
    Foul by Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 117'
    Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
  • 116'
    Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Gayá.
  • 111'
    Attempt missed. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
  • 109'
    José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 109'
    Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 107'
    Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Valencia).
  • 107'
    Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 107'
    Attempt saved. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Gayá with a cross.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 105+2'
    Yellow Card
    Julen Castañeda (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
  • 105+2'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 105+1'
    Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 105+1'
    Foul by Iván González (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 105'
    Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
  • 103'
    Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Iván González tries a through ball, but Sergio Benito is caught offside.
  • 102'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo following a corner.
  • 102'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
  • 100'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Juan Carlos Menudo Domínguez replaces Luque.
  • 99'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Kevin Gameiro.
  • 99'
    Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.
  • 99'
    Luque (Cultural Leonesa) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Sergio Marcos with a through ball.
  • 97'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
  • 97'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
  • 96'
    Attempt saved. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Marcos.
  • 93'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.
  • 92'
    Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Iván González tries a through ball, but Sergio Benito is caught offside.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt saved. Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+1'
    Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Iván González (Cultural Leonesa) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luque with a cross.
  • 90'
    Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Luque (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Marcos with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Pichín with a cross.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Sergio Marcos replaces Antonio Martínez.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.
  • 76'
    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Julen Castañeda replaces Samu Araújo.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. José Gayá replaces Jaume Costa.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 74'
    Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
  • 74'
    Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
  • 73'
    Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
  • 73'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Èric Montes.
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
  • 70'
    Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
  • 68'
    Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Samu Araújo (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 66'
    Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
  • 66'
    Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Valencia. Maxi Gómez replaces Lee Kang-In.
  • 63'
    Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Iván González (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio Benito.
  • 61'
    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 61'
    Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 60'
    Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Samu Araújo (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 59'
    Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 58'
    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
  • 58'
    Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 57'
    Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 54'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross.
  • 54'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Dani Pichín.
  • 53'
    Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 53'
    Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 50'
    Foul by Lee Kang-In (Valencia).
  • 50'
    Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luque.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
  • 41'
    Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 40'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.
  • 36'
    Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 36'
    Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Jaume Costa (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.
  • 31'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
  • 28'
    Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
  • 28'
    Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 26'
    Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Pichín.
  • 23'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Dani Pichín replaces Augusto Galvan.
  • 21'
    Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
  • 21'
    Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
  • 19'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
  • 17'
    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 16'
    Luque (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
  • 11'
    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
  • 10'
    Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 7'
    Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ferrán Torres with a cross.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samu Araújo with a cross.
  • 2'
    Attempt saved. Samu Araújo (Cultural Leonesa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Augusto Galvan with a cross.
  • 1'
    Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.