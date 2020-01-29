Cultural Leonesa v Valencia CF

Cultural Leonesa v Valencia CFSpanish Copa Del Rey at Reino de León
29-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 12,448REF: V Pizarro Gómez
Cultural Leonesa
0 - 0
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 0-0
Valencia CF
Valencia CF win 4-2 on penalties
- Match ends, Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(4).
- 120+7'Penalty Shootout ends, Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(4).
- 120+6'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(4). Daniel Parejo (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
- 120+6'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(2), Valencia 0(3). Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+5'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(1), Valencia 0(3). Maxi Gómez (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
- 120+4'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0(1), Valencia 0(2). Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+3'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0(2). Carlos Soler (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+2'Penalty saved! Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
- 120+2'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0(1). Francis Coquelin (Valencia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
- 120+1'Penalty saved! Juan Carlos Menudo Domínguez (Cultural Leonesa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
- 120'Penalty Shootout begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 120'Second Half Extra Time ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 120'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
- 120'Attempt blocked. Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Gayá.
- 118'Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
- 118'Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 118'Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 118'Foul by Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa).
- 117'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
- 116'Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Gayá.
- 111'Attempt missed. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
- 109'José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 109'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 107'Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Valencia).
- 107'Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 107'Attempt saved. Ferrán Torres (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Gayá with a cross.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 105+2'Julen Castañeda (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
- 105+2'First Half Extra Time ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 105+1'Rubén Sobrino (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 105+1'Foul by Iván González (Cultural Leonesa).
- 105'Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.
- 103'Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Iván González tries a through ball, but Sergio Benito is caught offside.
- 102'Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Parejo following a corner.
- 102'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
- 100'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Juan Carlos Menudo Domínguez replaces Luque.
- 99'Substitution, Valencia. Rubén Sobrino replaces Kevin Gameiro.
- 99'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Jaume Doménech.
- 99'Luque (Cultural Leonesa) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Sergio Marcos with a through ball.
- 97'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
- 97'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
- 96'Attempt saved. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Marcos.
- 93'Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Francis Coquelin.
- 92'Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Iván González tries a through ball, but Sergio Benito is caught offside.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 90+2'Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa).
- 90'Attempt saved. Iván González (Cultural Leonesa) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luque with a cross.
- 90'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
- 88'Attempt missed. Luque (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Sergio Marcos with a headed pass following a corner.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 87'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
- 87'Attempt saved. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Pichín with a cross.
- 82'Substitution, Valencia. Francis Coquelin replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia.
- 80'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Sergio Marcos replaces Antonio Martínez.
- 78'Attempt missed. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.
- 76'Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 76'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Julen Castañeda replaces Samu Araújo.
- 75'Substitution, Valencia. José Gayá replaces Jaume Costa.
- 74'Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 74'Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).
- 74'Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
- 73'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
- 73'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Èric Montes.
- 71'Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
- 70'Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro.
- 68'Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Foul by Samu Araújo (Cultural Leonesa).
- 66'Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
- 66'Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
- 65'Attempt blocked. Daniel Parejo (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 64'Substitution, Valencia. Maxi Gómez replaces Lee Kang-In.
- 63'Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Iván González (Cultural Leonesa).
- 62'Attempt missed. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio Benito.
- 61'Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 61'Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
- 60'Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 60'Foul by Samu Araújo (Cultural Leonesa).
- 59'Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 58'Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
- 58'Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 57'Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
- 54'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross.
- 54'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Dani Pichín.
- 53'Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 50'Foul by Lee Kang-In (Valencia).
- 50'Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Valencia 0.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luque.
- 44'Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo.
- 41'Lee Kang-In (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 41'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 40'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.
- 36'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 36'Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Jaume Costa (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
- 32'Attempt missed. Mouctar Diakhaby (Valencia) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Aitor Fernández.
- 31'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferrán Torres.
- 28'Foul by Daniel Parejo (Valencia).
- 28'Dani Pichín (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 26'Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 26'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 25'Attempt blocked. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Pichín.
- 23'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Dani Pichín replaces Augusto Galvan.
- 21'Foul by Thierry Correia (Valencia).
- 21'Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
- 19'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Iván González.
- 17'Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
- 16'Luque (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 16'Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).
- 11'Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
- 10'Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 7'Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 6'Attempt missed. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ferrán Torres with a cross.
- 5'Attempt missed. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Samu Araújo with a cross.
- 2'Attempt saved. Samu Araújo (Cultural Leonesa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Augusto Galvan with a cross.
- 1'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thierry Correia.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.