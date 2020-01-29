CD Badajoz v Granada CF

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Nuevo Vivero
29-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 14,898REF: C Soto Grado

CD Badajoz

Pablo Vázquez  8'
Antonio Caballero  90+3'
2 - 3
AET
HT: 1-1
FT: 2-2

Granada CF

Alejandro Martínez Sánchez  1'
Roberto Soldado  86'
Carlos Fernández  109'
  • FT
    Match ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 3.
  • 120+2'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 3.
  • 120+1'
    Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 120+1'
    Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
  • 120'
    Hand ball by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
  • 118'
    Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
  • 118'
    Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 117'
    Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 116'
    Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin van Kippersluis.
  • 114'
    Attempt blocked. Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Vázquez with a headed pass.
  • 114'
    Attempt blocked. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 112'
    Attempt missed. Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 111'
    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 111'
    Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
  • 109'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 3. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Gonalons following a corner.
  • 109'
    Attempt saved. Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross.
  • 109'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Djakaridja Traoré.
  • 108'
    Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 107'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by César Morgado.
  • 107'
    Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
  • 105'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Víctor Díaz replaces Antonio Puertas.
  • 105+1'
    First Half Extra Time ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
  • 105+1'
    Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
  • 105+1'
    Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 104'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. José Antonio Abad replaces Antonio Caballero.
  • 103'
    Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Vázquez with a headed pass.
  • 100'
    Yellow Card
    Alfonso Candelas (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 99'
    Foul by Alfonso Candelas (CD Badajoz).
  • 99'
    Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 99'
    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 99'
    Foul by Alfonso Candelas (CD Badajoz).
  • 98'
    Yellow Card
    Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 98'
    Foul by Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz).
  • 98'
    Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 95'
    Yellow Card
    Aarón Escandell (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
  • 95'
    Attempt missed. Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 95'
    Attempt missed. Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Caballero with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 94'
    Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF).
  • 94'
    Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
  • 90+3'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2. Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Darwin Machís.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. Kevin van Kippersluis replaces Bikoro.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
  • 89'
    Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. Alfonso Candelas replaces Gorka Santamaría.
  • 86'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 2. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Puertas with a through ball.
  • 83'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Bikoro.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Roberto Soldado replaces Ramón Azeez.
  • 82'
    Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 82'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 80'
    Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Pablo Vázquez (CD Badajoz).
  • 79'
    Yellow Card
    Darwin Machís (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 79'
    Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
  • 79'
    Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Bikoro.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
  • 75'
    Foul by Álex Martínez (Granada CF).
  • 75'
    Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Darwin Machís replaces Álvaro Vadillo.
  • 70'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Antonio Puertas.
  • 69'
    Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
  • 69'
    Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 67'
    Yellow Card
    Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
  • 67'
    Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
  • 67'
    Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
  • 65'
    Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 64'
    Hand ball by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. Dani Aquino replaces Guzmán.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross.
  • 59'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Juan José Garrancho.
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo with a cross.
  • 59'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Pablo Vázquez.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Granada CF. Yangel Herrera replaces Yan Eteki.
  • 56'
    Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 54'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Kingsley Fobi.
  • 54'
    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
  • 52'
    Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz).
  • 51'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by César Morgado.
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 48'
    Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
  • 48'
    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 47'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Aarón Escandell.
  • 47'
    Attempt saved. Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Fobi.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 1.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 1.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yan Eteki.
  • 43'
    Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz).
  • 40'
    Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
  • 36'
    Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Martínez.
  • 33'
    Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz).
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo.
  • 32'
    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
  • 32'
    Guzmán (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz).
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Álex Martínez (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 28'
    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Maestre.
  • 23'
    Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
  • 23'
    Juan José Garrancho (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Yellow Card
    Yan Eteki (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 20'
    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
  • 20'
    Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
  • 20'
    Bikoro (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Martínez.
  • 18'
    Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 15'
    Foul by Ramón Azeez (Granada CF).
  • 15'
    Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 14'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 13'
    Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
  • 12'
    Álex Martínez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
  • 11'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Yan Eteki.
  • 11'
    Foul by Ramón Azeez (Granada CF).
  • 11'
    Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 1. Pablo Vázquez (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Corredera.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
  • 6'
    Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
  • 6'
    Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 4'
    Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
  • 4'
    Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 1'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 0, Granada CF 1. Álex Martínez (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.