CD Badajoz v Granada CF

CD Badajoz v Granada CFSpanish Copa Del Rey at Nuevo Vivero
29-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 14,898REF: C Soto Grado
CD Badajoz
Pablo Vázquez 8'
Antonio Caballero 90+3'
2 - 3
AET
HT: 1-1
FT: 2-2
Granada CF
Alejandro Martínez Sánchez 1'
Roberto Soldado 86'
Carlos Fernández 109'
- Match ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 3.
- 120+2'Second Half Extra Time ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 3.
- 120+1'Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 120+1'Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
- 120'Hand ball by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
- 118'Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
- 118'Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 117'Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 116'Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kevin van Kippersluis.
- 114'Attempt blocked. Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Vázquez with a headed pass.
- 114'Attempt blocked. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 112'Attempt missed. Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 111'Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 111'Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
- 109'Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 3. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Maxime Gonalons following a corner.
- 109'Attempt saved. Víctor Díaz (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross.
- 109'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Djakaridja Traoré.
- 108'Attempt blocked. Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 107'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by César Morgado.
- 107'Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
- 105'Substitution, Granada CF. Víctor Díaz replaces Antonio Puertas.
- 105+1'First Half Extra Time ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
- 105+1'Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 105+1'Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 104'Substitution, CD Badajoz. José Antonio Abad replaces Antonio Caballero.
- 103'Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Vázquez with a headed pass.
- 100'Alfonso Candelas (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 99'Foul by Alfonso Candelas (CD Badajoz).
- 99'Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 99'Darwin Machís (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 99'Foul by Alfonso Candelas (CD Badajoz).
- 98'Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 98'Foul by Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz).
- 98'Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 95'Aarón Escandell (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
- 95'Attempt missed. Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 95'Attempt missed. Kevin van Kippersluis (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Caballero with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 94'Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF).
- 94'Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2.
- 90+3'Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Granada CF 2. Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
- 90+2'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Darwin Machís.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 90'Substitution, CD Badajoz. Kevin van Kippersluis replaces Bikoro.
- 89'Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Foul by Roberto Soldado (Granada CF).
- 89'Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Substitution, CD Badajoz. Alfonso Candelas replaces Gorka Santamaría.
- 86'Goal! CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 2. Roberto Soldado (Granada CF) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Puertas with a through ball.
- 83'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Bikoro.
- 83'Substitution, Granada CF. Roberto Soldado replaces Ramón Azeez.
- 82'Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 82'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 80'Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Pablo Vázquez (CD Badajoz).
- 79'Darwin Machís (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 79'Foul by Darwin Machís (Granada CF).
- 79'Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Bikoro.
- 78'Attempt saved. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yangel Herrera.
- 75'Foul by Álex Martínez (Granada CF).
- 75'Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Substitution, Granada CF. Darwin Machís replaces Álvaro Vadillo.
- 70'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Antonio Puertas.
- 69'Foul by Yangel Herrera (Granada CF).
- 69'Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 67'Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
- 67'Foul by Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF).
- 67'Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
- 65'Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 64'Hand ball by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
- 62'Substitution, CD Badajoz. Dani Aquino replaces Guzmán.
- 60'Attempt saved. Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross.
- 59'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Juan José Garrancho.
- 59'Attempt saved. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo with a cross.
- 59'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Pablo Vázquez.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Martínez with a cross.
- 56'Substitution, Granada CF. Yangel Herrera replaces Yan Eteki.
- 56'Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 54'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Kingsley Fobi.
- 54'Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
- 52'Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Foul by Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz).
- 51'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by César Morgado.
- 49'Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 48'Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
- 48'Attempt blocked. Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 47'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Aarón Escandell.
- 47'Attempt saved. Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Fobi.
- 45'Second Half begins CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 1.
- 45+1'First Half ends, CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 1.
- 44'Attempt missed. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Yan Eteki.
- 43'Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz).
- 40'Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
- 36'Dimitri Foulquier (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 34'Attempt missed. Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Martínez.
- 33'Jesús Vallejo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz).
- 33'Attempt blocked. Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Vadillo.
- 32'Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
- 32'Guzmán (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz).
- 29'Attempt missed. Álex Martínez (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 28'Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Sergio Maestre.
- 23'Foul by Antonio Puertas (Granada CF).
- 23'Juan José Garrancho (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 20'Yan Eteki (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 20'Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
- 20'Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
- 20'Bikoro (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Antonio Puertas (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Martínez.
- 18'Ramón Azeez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 15'Foul by Ramón Azeez (Granada CF).
- 15'Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 14'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 13'Álvaro Vadillo (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
- 12'Álex Martínez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
- 11'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Yan Eteki.
- 11'Foul by Ramón Azeez (Granada CF).
- 11'Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Goal! CD Badajoz 1, Granada CF 1. Pablo Vázquez (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Corredera.
- 8'Attempt missed. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.
- 6'Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
- 6'Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 4'Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
- 4'Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 1'Goal! CD Badajoz 0, Granada CF 1. Álex Martínez (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.