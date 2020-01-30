Barcelona v Leganés

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Camp Nou
30-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 43,216REF: G Cuadra Fernández

Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann  4'
Clement Lenglet  27'
Lionel Messi  59',  89'
Arthur  77'
5 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Leganés

  • FT
    Match ends, Barcelona 5, Leganés 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Leganés 0.
  • 90+2'
    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
  • 90+2'
    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
  • 90+1'
    Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 90'
    Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
  • 90'
    Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
  • 90'
    Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Goal
    Goal! Barcelona 5, Leganés 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
  • 83'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 83'
    Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 83'
    Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Foul by Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés).
  • 81'
    Hand ball by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
  • 79'
    Hand ball by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
  • 79'
    Hand ball by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
  • 77'
    Goal
    Goal! Barcelona 4, Leganés 0. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 76'
    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
  • 75'
    Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
  • 74'
    Hand ball by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
  • 73'
    Yellow Card
    Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 73'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Antoine Griezmann.
  • 72'
    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
  • 72'
    Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Daniel Plomer replaces Martin Braithwaite.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Pérez with a headed pass.
  • 69'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
  • 69'
    Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
  • 69'
    Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barcelona. Júnior Firpo replaces Jordi Alba.
  • 63'
    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Arturo Vidal.
  • 59'
    Goal
    Goal! Barcelona 3, Leganés 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Javier Eraso replaces Roque Mesa.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Kévin Rodrigues replaces Jonathan Silva.
  • 56'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
  • 56'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
  • 55'
    Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
  • 55'
    Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
  • 51'
    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.
  • 45+2'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés).
  • 45'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
  • 45'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 45'
    Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
  • 43'
    Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
  • 38'
    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
  • 38'
    Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
  • 32'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 31'
    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Goal
    Goal! Barcelona 2, Leganés 0. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
  • 27'
    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.
  • 26'
    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a through ball.
  • 25'
    Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Rubén Pérez (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 24'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.
  • 21'
    Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
  • 21'
    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
  • 18'
    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
  • 18'
    Jonathan Silva (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 9'
    Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
  • 5'
    Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 4'
    Goal
    Goal! Barcelona 1, Leganés 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
  • 4'
    Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Roque Mesa (Leganés).
  • 3'
    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
  • 2'
    Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
  • 2'
    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.