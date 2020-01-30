Barcelona v Leganés

Barcelona v LeganésSpanish Copa Del Rey at Camp Nou
30-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 43,216REF: G Cuadra Fernández
Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann 4'
Clement Lenglet 27'
Lionel Messi 59', 89'
Arthur 77'
5 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Leganés
- Match ends, Barcelona 5, Leganés 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Barcelona 5, Leganés 0.
- 90+2'Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+2'Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 90+2'Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+2'Foul by Kévin Rodrigues (Leganés).
- 90+1'Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
- 90'Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
- 90'Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
- 90'Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Goal! Barcelona 5, Leganés 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.
- 86'Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
- 85'Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
- 83'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 83'Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 83'Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Foul by Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés).
- 81'Hand ball by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 79'Hand ball by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
- 79'Hand ball by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 77'Goal! Barcelona 4, Leganés 0. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
- 77'Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 77'Attempt saved. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 76'Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Roberto Rosales.
- 75'Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
- 74'Hand ball by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).
- 73'Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 73'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 72'Substitution, Barcelona. Arthur replaces Antoine Griezmann.
- 72'Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
- 72'Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71'Substitution, Leganés. Daniel Plomer replaces Martin Braithwaite.
- 70'Attempt missed. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez.
- 70'Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rubén Pérez with a headed pass.
- 69'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
- 69'Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
- 69'Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
- 64'Substitution, Barcelona. Júnior Firpo replaces Jordi Alba.
- 63'Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
- 62'Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
- 61'Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Arturo Vidal.
- 59'Goal! Barcelona 3, Leganés 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
- 57'Substitution, Leganés. Javier Eraso replaces Roque Mesa.
- 57'Substitution, Leganés. Kévin Rodrigues replaces Jonathan Silva.
- 56'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
- 56'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.
- 55'Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
- 55'Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 52'Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
- 51'Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Lionel Messi is caught offside.
- 45'Second Half begins Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 0.
- 45+2'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45+2'Foul by Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés).
- 45'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
- 45'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 45'Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).
- 43'Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
- 38'Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).
- 38'Rubén Pérez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 37'Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 33'Attempt missed. Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Óscar Rodríguez with a cross following a corner.
- 32'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 31'Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ansu Fati is caught offside.
- 27'Goal! Barcelona 2, Leganés 0. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
- 27'Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Jonathan Silva.
- 26'Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Iván Cuéllar.
- 26'Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a through ball.
- 25'Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Chidozie Awaziem (Leganés).
- 25'Attempt saved. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
- 25'Rubén Pérez (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 24'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
- 23'Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.
- 22'Attempt missed. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a set piece situation.
- 21'Foul by Martin Braithwaite (Leganés).
- 21'Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 19'Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
- 18'Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
- 18'Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
- 18'Jonathan Silva (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
- 14'Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
- 12'Attempt missed. Roque Mesa (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 9'Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Jordi Alba is caught offside.
- 5'Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 4'Goal! Barcelona 1, Leganés 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
- 4'Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Roque Mesa (Leganés).
- 3'Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.
- 2'Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
- 2'Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Roque Mesa.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.