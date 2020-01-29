Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal

Rayo Vallecano v VillarrealSpanish Copa Del Rey at Estadio de Vallecas
29-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 7,500REF: E Prieto Iglesias
Rayo Vallecano
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Villarreal
Fernando Niño 83'
Santiago Cazorla 85'
- Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 2.
- 90+5'Offside, Villarreal. Andrés Fernández tries a through ball, but Samuel Chukwueze is caught offside.
- 90+4'Hand ball by Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano).
- 90+4'Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Leonardo Ulloa tries a through ball, but Jorge de Frutos is caught offside.
- 90+4'Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Tito tries a through ball, but Leonardo Ulloa is caught offside.
- 90'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Morro.
- 87'Moi Gómez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Tito (Rayo Vallecano).
- 85'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 2. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
- 83'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 1. Fernando Niño (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
- 81'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Antonio Milic.
- 80'Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 80'Foul by Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano).
- 79'Andrés Fernández (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
- 79'Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
- 79'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
- 77'Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).
- 77'Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Jorge de Frutos replaces Álvaro García.
- 75'Rubén Peña (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
- 74'Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Javier Ontiveros.
- 72'Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
- 71'Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Tito (Rayo Vallecano).
- 71'Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71'Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
- 70'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Jonathan Montiel.
- 70'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Óscar Trejo replaces Mario Suárez.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro García.
- 66'Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
- 65'VAR Decision: No Goal Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Villarreal.
- 63'GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
- 63'Offside, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla tries a through ball, but Javier Ontiveros is caught offside.
- 63'Offside, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá tries a through ball, but Javier Ontiveros is caught offside.
- 61'Offside, Villarreal. Raúl Albiol tries a through ball, but Fernando Niño is caught offside.
- 61'Attempt missed. Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Martín.
- 59'Foul by Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal).
- 59'Tito (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Substitution, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla replaces Manuel Morlanes.
- 59'Substitution, Villarreal. Fernando Niño replaces Carlos Bacca.
- 58'Attempt missed. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel.
- 57'Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 57'Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 57'Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
- 54'Offside, Villarreal. Rubén Peña tries a through ball, but Moi Gómez is caught offside.
- 53'Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 53'Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.
- 51'Attempt saved. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro García.
- 50'Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 47'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
- 46'Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Dangerous play by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 45'Second Half begins Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 0.
- 44'Hand ball by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
- 39'Tito (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal).
- 39'Attempt saved. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
- 36'Attempt missed. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 35'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Moi Gómez.
- 35'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Xavi Quintillá.
- 33'Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Mario Suárez.
- 31'Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 31'Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
- 28'Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 28'Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Antonio Milic (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 27'Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Antonio Milic (Rayo Vallecano).
- 26'Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
- 25'Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 25'Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
- 25'Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a cross.
- 23'Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).
- 23'Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 23'Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
- 23'Antonio Milic (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Offside, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
- 21'Attempt saved. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tito.
- 20'Attempt saved. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 19'Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
- 19'Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 19'Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).
- 19'Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Valentín.
- 15'Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).
- 15'Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 13'Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isi Palazón.
- 11'Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
- 11'Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
- 11'Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 10'Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
- 7'Attempt missed. Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro García.
- 7'Attempt saved. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
- 5'Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 5'Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 1'Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.