Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Estadio de Vallecas
29-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 7,500REF: E Prieto Iglesias

Rayo Vallecano

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Villarreal

Fernando Niño  83'
Santiago Cazorla  85'
  • FT
    Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 2.
  • 90+5'
    Offside, Villarreal. Andrés Fernández tries a through ball, but Samuel Chukwueze is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Hand ball by Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Leonardo Ulloa tries a through ball, but Jorge de Frutos is caught offside.
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Tito tries a through ball, but Leonardo Ulloa is caught offside.
  • 90'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Morro.
  • 87'
    Moi Gómez (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Tito (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 2. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moi Gómez.
  • 83'
    Goal
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 1. Fernando Niño (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
  • 81'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Antonio Milic.
  • 80'
    Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 80'
    Foul by Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 79'
    Andrés Fernández (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 79'
    Yellow Card
    Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card.
  • 79'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
  • 77'
    Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).
  • 77'
    Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Jorge de Frutos replaces Álvaro García.
  • 75'
    Rubén Peña (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Villarreal. Samuel Chukwueze replaces Javier Ontiveros.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
  • 71'
    Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Tito (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 71'
    Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Leonardo Ulloa replaces Jonathan Montiel.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Óscar Trejo replaces Mario Suárez.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro García.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
  • 65'
    VAR Decision: No Goal Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Villarreal.
  • 63'
    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
  • 63'
    Offside, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla tries a through ball, but Javier Ontiveros is caught offside.
  • 63'
    Offside, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá tries a through ball, but Javier Ontiveros is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Offside, Villarreal. Raúl Albiol tries a through ball, but Fernando Niño is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andrés Martín.
  • 59'
    Foul by Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal).
  • 59'
    Tito (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla replaces Manuel Morlanes.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Villarreal. Fernando Niño replaces Carlos Bacca.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel.
  • 57'
    Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
  • 57'
    Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 54'
    Offside, Villarreal. Rubén Peña tries a through ball, but Moi Gómez is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 53'
    Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Andrés Fernández.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Álvaro García.
  • 50'
    Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
  • 47'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
  • 46'
    Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Dangerous play by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Villarreal 0.
  • 44'
    Hand ball by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 39'
    Tito (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal).
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 35'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Moi Gómez.
  • 35'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Xavi Quintillá.
  • 33'
    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Mario Suárez.
  • 31'
    Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 31'
    Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 28'
    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
  • 28'
    Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Antonio Milic (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 27'
    Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Antonio Milic (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 26'
    Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 25'
    Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
  • 25'
    Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Isi Palazón with a cross.
  • 23'
    Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).
  • 23'
    Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 23'
    Foul by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Villarreal).
  • 23'
    Antonio Milic (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Offside, Villarreal. Xavi Quintillá tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tito.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 19'
    Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
  • 19'
    Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal).
  • 19'
    Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manu Trigueros.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Óscar Valentín.
  • 15'
    Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).
  • 15'
    Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 13'
    Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isi Palazón.
  • 11'
    Foul by Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 11'
    Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 11'
    Manu Trigueros (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Isi Palazón (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 10'
    Foul by Xavi Quintillá (Villarreal).
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro García.
  • 7'
    Attempt saved. Moi Gómez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
  • 5'
    Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 5'
    Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Javier Ontiveros (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.