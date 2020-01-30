Mirandés v Sevilla

Mirandés v SevillaSpanish Copa Del Rey at Municipal de Anduva
30-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 4,500REF: S Jaime Latre
Mirandés
Matheus Aias 7', 30'
Álvaro Rey 85'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Sevilla
Nolito 90'
- Match ends, Mirandés 3, Sevilla 1.
- 90+2'Second Half ends, Mirandés 3, Sevilla 1.
- 90+1'Nolito (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
- 90'Goal! Mirandés 3, Sevilla 1. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.
- 88'Substitution, Mirandés. Gorka Kijera replaces Álvaro Rey.
- 88'Attempt missed. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcos de Sousa following a fast break.
- 87'Attempt saved. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
- 87'Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
- 85'Goal! Mirandés 3, Sevilla 0. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 85'Attempt saved. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos de Sousa with a headed pass.
- 85'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Mickaël Malsa.
- 82'Attempt missed. Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 82'Attempt blocked. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez.
- 81'Sergio González (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
- 81'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Enric Franquesa.
- 80'Attempt saved. Nolito (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross.
- 80'Sergio González (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 79'Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 79'Foul by Sergio González (Mirandés).
- 79'Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 78'Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 78'Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés).
- 77'Offside, Sevilla. Óliver Torres tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
- 76'Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
- 76'Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Substitution, Mirandés. Marcos de Sousa replaces Matheus Aias.
- 73'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jon Guridi.
- 71'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Martín Merquelanz.
- 68'Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 68'Foul by Sergio González (Mirandés).
- 66'Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
- 66'Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alexander González.
- 65'Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.
- 64'Substitution, Mirandés. Jon Guridi replaces Álvaro Peña.
- 63'Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla).
- 63'Sergio González (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Offside, Sevilla. Joan Jordán tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
- 61'Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Dangerous play by Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés).
- 60'Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
- 60'Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 58'Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
- 58'Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Attempt saved. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 56'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Sergio Escudero.
- 56'Attempt blocked. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
- 56'Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 56'Foul by Álvaro Rey (Mirandés).
- 55'Matheus Aias (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
- 54'Penalty saved! Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
- 53'Diego Carlos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52'VAR Decision: Penalty Mirandés.
- 51'Penalty conceded by Diego Carlos (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 51'Penalty Mirandés. Álvaro Peña draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 50'Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 48'Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
- 47'Attempt saved. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
- 46'Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
- 45'Second Half begins Mirandés 2, Sevilla 0.
- 45'Substitution, Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos replaces Éver Banega.
- 45'Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.
- 45'Substitution, Sevilla. Joan Jordán replaces Jules Koundé.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Mirandés 2, Sevilla 0.
- 45+2'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Munir El Haddadi.
- 45+1'Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
- 45+1'Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
- 45'Attempt saved. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez with a cross.
- 43'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
- 43'Attempt saved. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Rey with a headed pass.
- 42'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Diego Carlos.
- 41'Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
- 39'Foul by Nolito (Sevilla).
- 39'Alexander González (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).
- 37'Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36'Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 36'Foul by Álvaro Rey (Mirandés).
- 35'Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 33'Alexander González (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 33'Nolito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 33'Foul by Alexander González (Mirandés).
- 32'Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
- 30'Goal! Mirandés 2, Sevilla 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
- 29'Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Limones.
- 29'Attempt saved. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 27'Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Odei Onaindia (Mirandés).
- 27'Attempt blocked. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odei Onaindia.
- 26'Attempt saved. Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enric Franquesa.
- 25'Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Nolito is caught offside.
- 20'Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
- 20'Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.
- 17'Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
- 17'Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 16'Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
- 10'Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 10'Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
- 7'Goal! Mirandés 1, Sevilla 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander González.
- 5'Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
- 5'Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 3'Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
- 2'Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
- 2'Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.