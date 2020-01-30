Mirandés v Sevilla

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Municipal de Anduva
30-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 4,500REF: S Jaime Latre

Mirandés

Matheus Aias  7',  30'
Álvaro Rey  85'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Sevilla

Nolito  90'
  • FT
    Match ends, Mirandés 3, Sevilla 1.
  • 90+2'
    Second Half ends, Mirandés 3, Sevilla 1.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Nolito (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90'
    Goal
    Goal! Mirandés 3, Sevilla 1. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Gorka Kijera replaces Álvaro Rey.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marcos de Sousa following a fast break.
  • 87'
    Attempt saved. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óliver Torres.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
  • 85'
    Goal
    Goal! Mirandés 3, Sevilla 0. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos de Sousa with a headed pass.
  • 85'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Mickaël Malsa.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 82'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez.
  • 81'
    Sergio González (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla).
  • 81'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Enric Franquesa.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Nolito (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Jordán with a cross.
  • 80'
    Yellow Card
    Sergio González (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 79'
    Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 79'
    Foul by Sergio González (Mirandés).
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 78'
    Yellow Card
    Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 78'
    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés).
  • 77'
    Offside, Sevilla. Óliver Torres tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
  • 76'
    Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Marcos de Sousa replaces Matheus Aias.
  • 73'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Jon Guridi.
  • 71'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Martín Merquelanz.
  • 68'
    Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Sergio González (Mirandés).
  • 66'
    Foul by Diego Carlos (Sevilla).
  • 66'
    Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Alexander González.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Jon Guridi replaces Álvaro Peña.
  • 63'
    Foul by Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla).
  • 63'
    Sergio González (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Offside, Sevilla. Joan Jordán tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Jesús Navas (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Dangerous play by Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés).
  • 60'
    Foul by Luuk de Jong (Sevilla).
  • 60'
    Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 58'
    Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
  • 58'
    Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Attempt saved. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 56'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Sergio Escudero.
  • 56'
    Attempt blocked. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
  • 56'
    Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Álvaro Rey (Mirandés).
  • 55'
    Yellow Card
    Matheus Aias (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 55'
    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
  • 54'
    Penalty saved! Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 53'
    Yellow Card
    Diego Carlos (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 52'
    VAR Decision: Penalty Mirandés.
  • 51'
    Penalty conceded by Diego Carlos (Sevilla) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 51'
    Penalty Mirandés. Álvaro Peña draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 50'
    Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 48'
    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
  • 47'
    Attempt saved. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joan Jordán.
  • 46'
    Attempt blocked. Nolito (Sevilla) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Mirandés 2, Sevilla 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sevilla. Lucas Ocampos replaces Éver Banega.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri replaces Munir El Haddadi.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sevilla. Joan Jordán replaces Jules Koundé.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Mirandés 2, Sevilla 0.
  • 45+2'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Munir El Haddadi.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
  • 45+1'
    Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Antonio Sánchez with a cross.
  • 43'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Tomás Vaclik.
  • 43'
    Attempt saved. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Rey with a headed pass.
  • 42'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Diego Carlos.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
  • 39'
    Foul by Nolito (Sevilla).
  • 39'
    Alexander González (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Foul by Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla).
  • 37'
    Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 36'
    Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Álvaro Rey (Mirandés).
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 33'
    Yellow Card
    Alexander González (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 33'
    Nolito (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 33'
    Foul by Alexander González (Mirandés).
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
  • 30'
    Goal
    Goal! Mirandés 2, Sevilla 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
  • 29'
    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Limones.
  • 29'
    Attempt saved. Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 27'
    Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Odei Onaindia (Mirandés).
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Odei Onaindia.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Enric Franquesa.
  • 25'
    Offside, Sevilla. Éver Banega tries a through ball, but Nolito is caught offside.
  • 20'
    Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
  • 20'
    Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolito.
  • 17'
    Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla).
  • 17'
    Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Éver Banega (Sevilla) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 10'
    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 10'
    Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
  • 7'
    Goal
    Goal! Mirandés 1, Sevilla 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexander González.
  • 5'
    Foul by Sergio Escudero (Sevilla).
  • 5'
    Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 3'
    Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
  • 2'
    Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
  • 2'
    Óliver Torres (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.